Two Resistance Fighters Killed in Tulkarm, Toddler Caught in Crossfire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas has condemned the latest “terrorist aggression of the occupation on Tulkarem and its camps” which resulted in the assassinations.

Israeli forces have killed two resistance fighters from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in an ambush on a house in Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.

Two others, including a two-year-old child, reported to be the son of one of the fighters, were injured in the attack on Wednesday.

Following the ambush, Israeli forces abducted the bodies of Thaer Amara and Ma’moun Shreim, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Thaer was a leader in Rapid Response Groups in Tulkarm and previously spent 15 years in Israeli detention before being released in 2021.

Palestinians inspect the residential building that was besieged by Israeli occupation forces in Azbat al-Jarrad in Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank. According to local sources, two Palestinian youths were killed by Israeli occupation forces after they besieged a residential… pic.twitter.com/QDRtLXNbor — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 13, 2024

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its crews dealt with the injury of a two-year-old toddler with a bullet fragment in the head and a 30-year-old man with a live bullet in the shoulder, according to WAFA.

The report cited local sources as saying that injured toddler was the son of Amara, who was with his father when Israeli forces targeted him with live bullets and shoulder-fired rockets.

Two-Hour Siege

WAFA said Israeli forces surrounded a house belonging to the Shraim family in the Ezbet al-Jarad suburb, amidst the firing of live bullets and shoulder-fired rockets toward the house, with reconnaissance drones hovering at a low altitude.

Israeli forces sent reinforcement to the area, imposing a military cordon on all its entrances and preventing any entry or exit.

Emergency crews managed after a two-hour siege and the withdrawal of the Israeli forces to gain access to the house.

Hamas Condemnation

A Hamas spokesperson, Abdul Rahman Shadid, condemned the latest “terrorist aggression of the occupation on Tulkarem and its camps, which resulted in the martyrdom of two and several injuries,” saying it “will not deter our steadfast people from the option of resistance and confronting the occupation. “

Additional military reinforcements from Israeli occupation forces are heading towards Izbat Al-Jarad in Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/M6hSIpo54p — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 13, 2024

Shadid said that the West Bank “was, and will remain, resistant to defeat, confronting all the annexation and displacement plans threatened by Netanyahu, Smotrich, and their fascist government, and will continue the epic of heroism and sacrifice that began with the start of the heroic Al-Aqsa Flood battle.”

The latest killings raise the death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, to 783, including 167 children, according to WAFA.

Tubas

Since the early hours of Thursday, Al-Quds Brigades said its fighters in the al-Far’a groups confronted Israeli forces who stormed the area around the Wadi al-Far’a roundabout and Al-Ashareen junction with heavy gunfire.

🚨 Smoke rises in the air in Tammoun, south of #Tubas, as resistance fighters target occupation forces with an explosive device. Circulating reports indicate the IOF is attempting to raid several homes of wanted individuals in the area. pic.twitter.com/A84Nx1pE0M — Palestinian News 🗞️ (@drrpalestine) November 14, 2024

The group also said that its fighters in Tammun have been engaged in fierce battles with the Israeli invading forces since dawn, during which they detonated several explosive devices on military vehicles at various combat points.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue their invasive raids on the town of Tammun, south of Tubas in the northern occupied West Bank, carrying out house searches and arresting Palestinians, reported Al-Mayadeen.

Jenin

The Jenin Battalion of the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, also said its fighters confronted Israeli forces in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

In Nablus, two Palestinian youths sustained injuries from Israeli army gunfire in the Beit Furik town, east of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said WAFA.

Israeli forces destroying all the roads in Jenin in the occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/GfyXtM7gtz — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) November 14, 2024

The youth, both aged 15, were shot in the thigh by Israeli forces during a raid on the area.

Israeli forces also detained on Thursday another youth and assaulted four others in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus.

The head of the Burqa village council, Ziad Ezzedine, told WAFA that the Israeli forces detained Nidal Hikmat Saif after raiding a house and assaulting four other residents.

He said the soldiers continue to storm the village for the second day in a row, as they carry out acts of violence, including forcing shop owners to close their businesses and seizing their keys.

(PC, WAFA, Al-Mayadeen)