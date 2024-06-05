‘Sends Hope to West Bank, Gaza’ – Slovenia Officially Recognizes Palestinian State

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Slovenia has become the latest European Union country to recognize a Palestinian state, following in the steps of Ireland, Spain and Norway.

“Today’s recognition of Palestine as a sovereign and independent state sends hope to the Palestinian people in the West Bank and in Gaza,” Prime Minister Robert Golob said on X on Tuesday.

The government endorsed a motion to recognize Palestine last week and sent the proposal to parliament for final approval, which was needed for the decision to take effect, reported the Anadolu news agency.

In response, the opposition Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) filed a motion to hold a referendum on the issue that would have delayed the vote.

But the ruling coalition, which has a majority in parliament, rejected the proposal and approved the recognition in a unanimous 52 to 0 vote in the 90-seat house. The center-right opposition boycotted the vote.

‘Commitment to Peace’

“Today is a historic day! The National Assembly of Slovenia has officially recognized Palestine, making Slovenia the 147th country to do so,” the country’s Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said on X. “This recognition is an expression of our commitment to peace and justice. Slovenia is on the right side of history, contributing to the two-state solution for lasting peace.”

Footage shared on social media showed the Palestinian flag being hoisted in front of the parliament building to represent Slovenia’s official recognition of the Palestinian state.

On May 28, the governments of Ireland, Norway and Spain officially recognized a Palestinian state with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris saying “I’ve spoken with a number of other leaders and counterparts, and I’m confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks.”

Tel Aviv reacted angrily to the announcements and immediately recalled its ambassadors from Ireland and Norway for consultations.

Katz Angry

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz last week said he hoped the Slovenian parliament “reject the recommendation” saying such a move “rewards Hamas” and “strengthens the Iranian axis of evil.”

Last month, 143 of the 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly voted in favour of a Palestinian bid to become a full member of the UN.

Nine countries, including the US and Israel – voted against the bid, while 25 countries abstained.

(PC, Anadolu)