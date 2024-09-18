By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“According to the skin and subcutaneous findings of the firearm bullet core entry wound … the shot was fired from a distance.”

The results of an official forensic autopsy have revealed that Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed when Israeli soldiers opened fire from a distance, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The 26-year-old activist had one firearm bullet core entry wound on her body, from a shot capable of causing death on its own, the report said.

“According to the skin and subcutaneous findings of the firearm bullet core entry wound, since no burns, smoke, soot and gunpowder residues were detected around the firearm entry hole, the shot was fired from a distance,” the autopsy report stated.

This is a sequence of the events that led to the death of Aysenur Ezgi, according to eyewitnesses’ accounts conveyed to the Palestine Chronicle reporter in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/5V9L1KmUfP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 6, 2024

On September 6, Israeli soldiers opened fire on Palestinians and international activists during a peaceful weekly demonstration against settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

Eygi, who was taking part in the demonstration in support of Palestinians, was shot in the head and seriously wounded. She was taken to a Palestinian hospital but died, despite the doctors’ best efforts.

Brain Damage

The autopsy, conducted in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, where her body was recently repatriated before funeral services, said a cerebral hemorrhage and brain damage were detected, Anadolu said.

The report said the entry wound was damaged and the bullet core was removed in the first autopsy performed in Palestine, and no definite opinion could be formed about the direction of the shot or the bullet core due to a lack of images of the scene of the incident.

Eygi’s body, following the autopsy, was handed over to prosecutors for examination as “six metallic foreign objects were removed from the body, constituting evidence of a crime,” according to the report.

Taken as a whole, the report concluded that her death occurred as a result of a fracture of the bones of her head, hemorrhage between the membranes of the brain, and brain tissue destruction due to firearm bullet injury.

Independent Probe Urged

Following her killing, Eygi’s family has urged the US government to order an independent investigation into her death.

“A U.S. citizen, Aysenur was peacefully standing for justice when she was killed by a bullet that video shows came from an Israeli military shooter. We welcome the White House’s statement of condolences, but given the circumstances of Aysenur’s killing, an Israeli investigation is not adequate,” Eygi’s family said in a statement.

Turkish authorities also opened a probe under domestic law into the young activist’s killing, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The International Solidarity Movement said in a statement that Eygi “was more than 200 meters away from where the Israeli soldiers were, and there were no confrontations there at all in the minutes before she was shot. Regardless, from such distance, neither she, nor anyone else could have possibly been perceived as posing any threat. She was killed in cold blood.”

(PC, Anadolu)