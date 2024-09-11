‘An Accident’ – Biden Says Killing of Aysenur Ezgi was Unintentional

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

United States President Joe Biden labeled the killing of the American activist of Turkish descent Aysenur Ezgi by Israeli occupation forces on September 6 in Beita in the West Bank, as “an accident.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Biden said: “Apparently it was an accident – it ricocheted off the ground, and she got hit by accident. I’m working that out now,” the Anadolu news agency reported.

‘No Accident’

The family of the young American activist voiced its indignation over any suggestion that the killing of their daughter was an accident calling again for an independent investigation into her killing.

“The Israeli military’s preliminary inquiry into Aysenur’s killing is wholly inadequate; we are deeply offended by the suggestion that her killing by a trained sniper was in any way unintentional,” Ezgi’s family said in a statement.

“As we mourn the death of our beloved Aysenur, we reiterate our demand for US government leaders — President Biden, Vice President (Kamala) Harris and Secretary of State (Antony) Blinken — to order an independent investigation into the Israeli military’s deliberate targeting and killing of a US Citizen,” the statement read.

Likewise, the partner of the American activist, Hamid Ali, rebuffed Biden’s declaration.

“She was fatally shot in the head by a bullet that came from an Israeli sniper positioned 200 meters away. This was no accident, and her killer must be held accountable,” Ali said in a statement on Tuesday as reported by Anadolu.

Aysenur was “peacefully standing for justice as an international observer and witness to Palestinian suffering,” he added.

Ali also voiced criticism over the conduct of the White House following the killing of the human rights activist.

“For four days, we have waited for President Biden to pick up the phone and do the right thing: To call us, offer his condolences, and let us know that he is ordering an independent investigation of the killing of Aysenur,” Ali stressed in his statement.

‘Indirectly, Unintentionally’

Biden’s statement comes in line with that of the Israeli occupation army, which announced Tuesday that it is “highly likely” that Ezgi was “indirectly and unintentionally” hit by fire from its forces.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier described in a joint press conference with his British counterpart David Lammy the killing of the young activist as “unprovoked and unjustified, and unacceptable.”

The United Nations US deputy envoy Robert Wood replied to criticism over Washington’s reaction to the killing of Aysenur Ezgi by saying that there is “no difference between American citizens” when it comes to such tragedies.

He reiterated Biden’s statement in answer to a question by Anadolu at the UN headquarters in New York by stating that “the Israelis said and they believe that she was unfortunately killed, not intentionally by the IDF.”

Wood was questioned about the US double standard in dealing with the killing of Ezgi and that of other Americans like Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin – one of the six captives recently found dead in Rafah – he simply stated that he ignores the “exact details of what has transpired,” according to Anadolu.

“Please don’t take the fact that he may not have already met or already spoken with somebody from the family to mean that there’s some kind of a difference here. There’s no difference between the two Americans or Americans,” Wood said in reference to Biden’s lack of communication with the activist’s family.

ISM Confirms Intentional Killing

The International Solidarity Movement (ISM), with whom Ezgi volunteered, refuted in a statement following her death some media reports which it said “repeated false claims that ISM activists threw rocks” during “the peaceful demonstration” in Beita.

“All eyewitness accounts refute this claim. Aysenur was more than 200 meters away from where the Israeli soldiers were, and there were no confrontations there at all in the minutes before she was shot. Regardless, from such distance, neither she, nor anyone else could have possibly been perceived as posing any threat. She was killed in cold blood.”

“Aysenur, who we consider a martyr in the struggle,” was the 18th demonstrator to be killed in Beita since 2020, the statement said.

ISM volunteer Mariam Dag (a pseudonym), who witnessed the fatal injury of her comrade, said that “this is just another example of the decades of impunity granted to the Israeli government and army, bolstered by the support of the US and European governments, who are complicit in enabling genocide in Gaza. Palestinians have suffered far too long under the weight of colonization.”

