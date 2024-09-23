‘Situation Volatile’ – Chinese Citizens in Israel Urged to Leave ‘as Soon as Possible’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Chinese embassy in Tel Aviv has urged its citizens to return home “as soon as possible” or “move to a safe area” as tensions between Israel and neighbouring Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement intensify.

“Currently, the situation on the Israel-Lebanon border is extremely tense, with frequent military conflicts,” the embassy said in a statement on its website on Sunday, adding that “the local security situation in Israel remains severe, complex and volatile.”

“Chinese citizens are requested to return to their country as soon as possible or move to a safe area in accordance with relevant requirements,” the statement added.

The embassy said those who “really need to stay should pay attention to local safety prompts … insist on not going out unless necessary, avoid going to high-risk areas and sensitive areas such as the north, and keep communication open to ensure safety.”

It also advised Chinese citizens “not to travel to Israel for the time being.”

100 Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Israeli warplanes launched hundreds of airstrikes across various regions in eastern and southern Lebanon on Monday morning. Hezbollah, in response, announced missile strikes on Haifa and the Galilee.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health said that the Israeli raids resulted in 100 fatalities and more than 400 injuries, including children, women, and paramedics.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant described the current situation as a “new phase in the fighting” in southern Lebanon and urged Israelis to remain calm in the coming days.

The ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel escalated last week after a series of cyber-terror attacks carried out by Israel across Lebanon, which left 37 dead and thousands of injured.

‘Open Account’

An airstrike on Friday targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut resulted in 45 deaths, including children, women, and senior Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil, as well as 68 injuries.

On Sunday, Hezbollah launched a massive and long operation, codenamed ‘Open Account’, reaching military sites in Haifa for the first time with its missiles, since the confrontations began.

The operation resulted in Israeli casualties and significant material damage, according to Israeli media.

Hezbollah stated that this was an initial response to the cyber-terror attacks.

