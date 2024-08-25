‘Slap in the face’ – Israel Censors News of Damage from Hezbollah Attacks

By Romana Rubeo

Hezbollah said in a statement that Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is set to speak at 6 PM “to discuss latest developments”.

Israel imposed a censorship order on Sunday, prohibiting the reporting of any damage resulting from Hezbollah strikes, as the group published scenes of Israeli military bases and vowed to provide evidence that it had successfully hit certain targets, the British daily newspaper The Telegraph reported.

The Israeli army “said initial assessments found ‘very little damage’ from Hezbollah’s rocket fire,” The Telegraph reported, adding that “however, Hezbollah issued a statement saying it had completed the first stage of its attack and disputed Israel’s claims to have successfully disrupted its assault.”

The censorship decree, according to the report, was issued by the Israeli government and ordered that reporters “require permission before publishing ‘damage caused by rocket attacks to strategic national infrastructure or to military bases’ to avoid ‘harm to Israeli forces on the ground’.”

The Telegraph also cited the BBC as saying that “Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is expected to show proof that rockets hit targets in Israel, including close to Tel Aviv.”

Hezbollah said in a statement that Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is set to speak at 6 PM “to discuss latest developments”, the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen reported.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah published scenes of Israeli military bases and barracks targeted at dawn on Sunday during the first phase of the response to the assassination of commander Fouad Shakr. pic.twitter.com/5g2pivqEOJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 25, 2024

Hezbollah’s Statement

Hezbollah aired footage on Sunday of Israeli bases and barracks that it said it targeted in the first phase of its retaliation for the assassination of Shukr.

The footage, which was conveyed through the group’s Telegram channel, featured locations including the Beit Hillel barracks, “the command headquarters of the Sahel Battalion,” the Zaoura base, a permanent artillery battery base of the 769th Brigade, the Keila barracks, the Ministry of Air and Missile Defense headquarters belonging the 210th Division, the Yoav barracks, an artillery and missile battalion base of the Northern Command, and the Nafah base, which is the headquarters of the 210th Division.

Additionally, Hezbollah showcased images of the Yarden barracks, which houses the artillery regiment and armored brigade of the 210th Division, the Ramot Naftali barracks, a border company center, the Ein Zeitim base, the headquarters of the Northern Corps, and the Meron air base, a hub for air management, monitoring, and control in northern occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah announced it had launched an air assault involving a significant number of drones and missiles aimed deep into Israeli territory.

The group stated that the attack was directed at a critical Israeli military target, which would be disclosed later, framing the operation as “the first phase of the response for the assassination of the great jihadi leader Sayyed Fouad Shukr and the martyrdom of several civilians in the southern suburb (Dahiya) of Beirut.”

‘A Slap in the Face’

Palestinian Resistance groups congratulated Hezbollah for the operation carried out on Sunday morning.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas issued a statement where it affirmed that “this powerful and focused response, which struck deep within the zionist entity, is a slap in the face to the fascist occupation government and a message that its terrorism and crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese people will not go unanswered and will not achieve its aggressive objectives and plans.”

For its part, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad said in a statement that the group congratulated “our brothers in Hezbollah for the attack they carried out deep within the usurping entity and their success in delivering bold and courageous strikes, affirming their steadfast positions and fulfilling their promises.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)