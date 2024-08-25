West Bank Escalations – One Palestinian Killed, Scores Detained in Israeli Raids

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces have opened fire on three Palestinian men inside a vehicle near the Jalameh military checkpoint, north of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, killing one of them.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Israeli forces prevented ambulances from reaching the scene on Sunday and detained the three men.

The report cites security sources as having confirmed that one of the young men had died of his injuries, while the condition of the other two remained unclear.

The latest killing brings to 642 the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 7, including 147 children.

Nablus Raid

Israeli forces demolished a store during a raid on the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank on Saturday night, reported WAFA.

Several Israeli military vehicles and a bulldozer broke into the camp, as Israeli forces specifically targeted and demolished the Al-Araishi Mall, which had been previously attacked multiple times.

Israeli forces also stormed several homes within the camp, conducting searches and causing significant damage to the properties and subsequently detaining six Palestinians.

Human rights reports have warned of a dangerous escalation in the policy of demolitions carried out by the occupation in the West Bank, to displace the Palestinians and expel them from their lands, reported WAFA.

Dozens Detained

Israeli forces also detained at least 35 Palestinians, including minors and freed prisoners, from across the occupied West Bank during the past two days, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, cited by WAFA on Sunday.

The prisoners’ institutions said in a joint statement that the detentions, which were carried out across the West Bank, were accompanied by attacks on detainees and their families, in addition to widespread vandalism and destruction of citizens’ homes.

More than 10,200 Palestinians in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, have been detained since October 7, the organizations said.

The two organizations said the detention campaigns represent one of the most consistent and systematic policies used by the occupation forces.

It is also one of the most prominent tools of Israel’s policy of collective punishment, which is a central method employed by the occupation to target Palestinians, the statement said.

Salfit Shut

On Sunday morning, Israeli forces blocked off the main northern entrance to the town of Salfit in the occupied West Bank, reported WAFA, forcing Palestinians to use a long and rugged alternative route.

The closure of the main entrance in Salfit has a direct impact on the daily lives of Palestinians and their ability to move freely within their own territories, said WAFA.

Elsewhere on Sunday morning, Israeli forces closed the Dothan military checkpoint, located west of Jenin, significantly restricting the movement of residents from the village of Bartaa and neighboring communities.

Ghassan Qabha, the head of the Bartaa Municipality, said the closure of the checkpoint has impeded dozens of employees from reaching their workplaces beyond the checkpoint.

Additionally, the closure has prevented the entry of essentials and food supplies into Bartaa and adjacent villages.

(PC, WAFA)