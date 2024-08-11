Snipers at Work – Resistance Roundup – Day 310

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza continued on Sunday, to target Israeli forces and military vehicles, with several operations in Rafah and Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas said in a statement that its fighters targeted an Israeli force holed up in a building.

The fighters reportedly killed and wounded the Israeli unit’s members in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, while an Israeli helicopter was seen landing to evacuate the dead and wounded.

The Al-Qassam Brigades added that its fighters detonated a highly explosive device, targeting an Israeli infantry force in the Al-Nahda neighborhood east of Rafah city.

Additionally, in cooperation with the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, Al-Qassam fighters sniped an Israeli soldier, “fatally wounding” him, in the Al-Zana area east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Zalata area east of Rafah city in the southern Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist force fortified inside a building with a TBG shell, killing and wounding its members in the Western Camp in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video reportedly showing its fighters Targeting a building where a zionist force was fortified with two "TBG" shells in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/7rWimjc9qy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 10, 2024

“Our fighters monitored the landing of an evacuation helicopter. “Al-Qassam fighters detonated a powerful explosive ground device on a Zionist infantry force in Al-Nahda neighborhood east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. “The fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with the fighters of Saraya Al-Quds, were able to snipe a Zionist soldier and fatally wound him with a Ghoul sniper rifle in the Al-Zana area east of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded with a barrage of mortar shells the soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy who had infiltrated northeast of Khan Younis city. “We bombarded a gathering of Zionist enemy vehicles and soldiers who penetrated the Abu Hadaf neighborhood, northeast of Khan Younis with a barrage of mortar shells. “We bombarded with a barrage of mortar shells a position of soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy penetrating the Al-Zana area, east of Khan Younis. “Our fighters, in cooperation with the fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades, were able to snipe a Zionist soldier in the Al-Zana area east of Khan Younis.”

(EN) Al-Quds Brigades (PIJ) shot down a Zionist drone over the city of Khan Younis and seized control of it. Gaza, Palestine.

Dated: 05/08/2024

Dated: 05/08/2024

Watch on RU: https://t.co/Uwi9FAID3N pic.twitter.com/pgf53YWpeQ — Free Palestine TV (@TVFreePalestine) August 7, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 7:30 AM on Sunday, 11-08-2024, targeted the Marj site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 9:15 AM on Sunday, 11-08-2024, targeted an enemy soldiers’ position at the Rahib site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 10:50 AM on Sunday, 11-08-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers around the Birkat Risha site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:10 AM on Sunday, 11-08-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers around the Metat Barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:45 PM on Sunday, 11-08-2024, targeted the surveillance equipment at the Malikiyah site with an attack drone, hitting it directly and destroying it.

⚡️JUST IN Hezbollah released a video: “The soldiers, by God's permission, are the fortresses of the people, the adornment of the rulers, the strength of religion, and the paths to security; the community cannot stand without them.” pic.twitter.com/WVTGzTOTdr — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) August 11, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 3:05 PM on Sunday, 11-08-2024, targeted the surveillance equipment at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and destroying it. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:22 PM on Sunday, 11-08-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:22 PM on Sunday, 11-08-2024, targeted an enemy soldiers’ positioning point in Al-Malikiyah site using an attack drone which it hit directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 19:20 on Sunday, 11-08-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Al-Jardah point with artillery shells, hitting them directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)