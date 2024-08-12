GAZA LIVE BLOG: Intensive Artillery Shelling in Rafah | Israeli Soldier Killed in Gaza | Iranian Response ‘Imminent’ – Day 311

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out intensive artillery shelling at dawn on Monday on the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli army announced the killing of a soldier in the fighting taking place in the southern Gaza Strip. According to an updated Israeli intelligence assessment, Iran could launch an attack within days, Axios reported. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,790 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,702 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, August 12, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in the Ein Hashlosha settlement in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces carried out bombing operations on buildings southeast of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

BELGIAN MINISTER: The call by Israeli government ministers to deprive civilians in the Gaza Strip of humanitarian aid is a war crime.

WALLA: Hospitals in northern Israel are on high alert and preparing to operate from underground in case of emergency.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 39,897 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,152 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

KAN: the Air Force Commander prevented the pilots from leaving Israel and traveling abroad in preparation for the Iranian response.

IRANIAN FM: Tehran has the right to respond appropriately to Haniyeh’s assassination.

AZERBAIJAN: “There are no military units of a foreign state on the territory of Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani media service said, condemning countries that published “incorrect information in the media”. KAN reported on Sunday night that the Israeli army asked its soldiers in Georgia and Azerbaijan to leave immediately, fearing Iranian revenge operations.

SWISS INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES: Swiss International Air Lines extends suspension of flights from Tel Aviv and Beirut.

Monday, August 12, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Al-Zana area and the Bani Suhaila town, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi may decide to establish a new division to be deployed along the Jordanian border in the wake of the increasing threats.

CHANNEL 12: The Irish company Ryanair has canceled its flights to Israel for the next two weeks, due to fears of an Iranian and Hezbollah attack on Israel.

AL-AQSA TV: The occupation forces launched an air strike on residential neighborhoods in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army declared large areas in the Gaza envelope closed military zones.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli shelling targeted the Murad family’s house west of Gaza City, leaving two dead and a number of wounded.

Monday, August 12, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE MEDIA: An Israeli air strike targeted the town of Burj al-Muluk in southern Lebanon.

AFP: “Air France and Transavia have decided to extend the suspension of flights to Beirut airport until Wednesday, due to fears of a military escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.”

KAN: The Israeli army has asked its soldiers in Georgia and Azerbaijan to leave immediately, fearing Iranian revenge.

Monday, August 12, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: we bombed with appropriate weapons the espionage equipment at the Israeli military site in Matla, destroying it.

WALLA: Hezbollah is still able to penetrate the border and take control of Israeli towns and military sites.”

CHANNEL 12 (Citing security source): A prisoner exchange deal with Hamas could be implemented in the coming days, and this is the last chance.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Ambulance and civil defense crews retrieved the bodies of two martyrs from the western neighborhoods of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would withdraw from the government if the proposed deal with Hamas was approved.

WALLA: Iran may attack Israel in the coming days, even before the upcoming summit to discuss the deal with Hamas.

MAARIV: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed his ministers not to give press interviews on political and security issues, and said that Israel is going through fateful days.

LAPID: The October 7, 2023 attack occurred because the judicial coup led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu weakened security in Israel.

Monday, August 12, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

UK: We call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would escalate regional tensions.

PFLP: The occupation forces bombed the house of Jamil Mazhar, the Front’s deputy secretary-general, in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, on Monday morning.

CHANNEL 12: Firefighting teams are fighting several fires that broke out in the Western Galilee following a missile attack from southern Lebanon early Monday morning.

EU: Borrell called for sanctions against Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir over their calls to cut off food and fuel to civilians in the Gaza Strip and displace them.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: the Israeli occupation army blew up a residential area in the town of Abasan al-Jadida, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Monday, August 12, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery and military vehicles located in the Netzarim axis launched intensive shelling on the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The occupation artillery is shelling Deir al-Balah and al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, August 12, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced this morning, Monday, the death of a soldier in the fighting taking place in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army carried out intensive artillery shelling at dawn on Monday on the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Monday, August 12, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli warplanes launched violent raids at dawn on Monday on areas southeast and northeast of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Monday, August 12, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters bombed the newly-built headquarters of the Israeli army’s 146th Division in Ja’aton (east of the coastal city of Nahariya) with Katyusha rockets early Monday.

CHANNEL 14: At least 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon early Monday toward the coastal city of Nahariya and other areas in the Galilee.

Monday, August 12, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army carried out artillery shelling early Monday east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, after a day of repeated shelling that resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.

Monday, August 12, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AXIOS:

The updated assessment of Israeli intelligence is that Iran is prepared to attack Israel directly. Updated Israeli intelligence assessment suggests Iran could launch its attack within days.

Monday, August 12, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the shooting that killed an Israeli soldier near the settlement of Mehola in the northern Jordan Valley in the West Bank, stating that it came in response to the “dawn massacre” at the Al-Tabaeen School in Gaza City.

