Spanish Opposition Leader Demands Ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv amid Gaza Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ione Belarra, leader of Spain’s Podemos party, urges the Spanish government to prevent Maccabi Tel Aviv from entering the country for a EuroLeague match, citing the team’s support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Ione Belarra, the leader of the Spanish opposition party Podemos, called on Monday for the Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv to be prevented from entering Spain ahead of their EuroLeague basketball match against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to Spain’s Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Affairs, Belarra expressed her concerns over the team’s involvement in the ongoing war.

On social media, Belarra stated, “The Spanish people have clearly demanded a severing of all ties with the Zionists who have committed genocide against the Palestinian people.”

She continued,

“We must prevent this team, which has supported genocide, and all of its Israeli fans from entering Madrid.”

Belarra also pointed out that Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters have caused security problems in other countries by defending the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

In response, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told reporters that the Maccabi Tel Aviv team had not been banned from entering Madrid. He added,

“We oppose anyone who defends genocide and stand against those who promote Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. Sports should be free from politics.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has carried out a genocide in Gaza, resulting in over 156,000 Palestinian casualties—most of whom are women and children—along with more than 11,000 missing individuals. The conflict has also caused widespread destruction and famine, leading to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

(PC, AA)