Doha Talks: Ceasefire and Prisoner Exchange Agreement Imminent

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Significant progress has been made in the negotiations hosted in Doha between Hamas and Israel. Here are some of the details.

Multiple sources have confirmed significant progress in the negotiations hosted by Doha between the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas and Israel, which has strengthened the chances of announcing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and a prisoner exchange in the coming hours.

Reuters reported that the participants in the Doha talks are expected to meet today, Tuesday, to finalize the details of the agreement. An official close to the negotiations confirmed that the mediators have delivered the final draft of the agreement to both Hamas and Israel.

Channel 13 in Israel reported that Israeli officials believe an announcement of the agreement will come later today.

Brett McGurk, President Joe Biden’s special envoy, and Steven Witkoff, the Middle East envoy for President-elect Donald Trump, are expected to attend today’s discussions in Doha.

This breakthrough follows statements from multiple parties confirming progress. US President Joe Biden has stated that the agreement is “on the brink” of becoming a reality, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that both sides are “closer than ever” to reaching a deal.

Hamas confirmed that the negotiations have been advancing well, while an Israeli official noted that the talks have reached an advanced stage.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan highlighted the significant alignment of positions on key issues. He explained that progress has been made on the exchange of prisoners and detainees, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the logistics of increasing humanitarian aid after the ceasefire. Sullivan mentioned that “differences are being resolved slowly, one by one.”

Pressure on Netanyahu

The Times of Israel reported that progress in the Gaza talks came after a tense meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Steven Witkoff. The report added that Trump’s envoy pressured Netanyahu to accept necessary concessions to finalize the deal before Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Hamas has consistently expressed its readiness to reach a deal. In fact, Hamas agreed to a proposal from Biden last May, but Netanyahu withdrew from the deal, insisting on continuing the war and maintaining the military presence in Gaza.

Key Details of the Agreement

According to Reuters, the expected agreement includes several important points, with the release of 33 Israeli detainees in Gaza as a central element. These detainees include children, women, soldiers, and men over the age of 50, as well as the injured and sick.

If the agreement proceeds as planned, the second phase of negotiations will begin 16 days after the agreement comes into effect.

In the second phase, the remaining detainees—such as soldiers and men of military service age—will be released. The bodies of the dead will also be returned to their families.

In exchange for the release of each Israeli detainee, Israel will free several Palestinian prisoners, including those serving long sentences.

The agreement also stipulates the phased withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, who will remain near the border “to defend Israeli cities and towns.”

Security arrangements will be made for the Philadelphi Corridor (Salah al-Din) in southern Gaza. Israel will withdraw from parts of this area after the first few days of the agreement.

Additionally, residents of northern Gaza will be allowed to return to their homes. A mechanism will be put in place to ensure that weapons are not brought into the region.

Israeli forces will also withdraw from the Netzarim crossing in central Gaza, and humanitarian aid to Gaza will be increased.

Unresolved Issues

Reuters noted that one of the most challenging and unresolved issues in the negotiations is the question of who will govern Gaza after the war.

It is likely that this sensitive issue has not been fully addressed during the current round of talks, as discussing it could complicate efforts to finalize the agreement.

(PC, AJA, Israeli Media, Reuters)