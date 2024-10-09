Work for Peace – UN Special Rapporteur Urges World Leaders to Move beyond Hypocrisy

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese criticized world powers for interfering in internal Palestinian governance.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese said on Tuesday that Palestinian sovereignty is independent of international recognition, urging world leaders to focus on self-determination rather than meddle in Palestinian internal affairs.

“Palestinian sovereignty exists regardless of recognition by other states. Promoting a #TwoStateSolution (for 30yrs) without recognizing both states is disingenuous,” Albanese wrote in a post on X.

The UN special rapporteur criticized world powers for interfering in internal Palestinian governance and urged them to shift their attention to ending the occupation and ensuring the self-determination of Palestinians.

“States’ int’l obligations are not about “reforming the PA” or meddling in Palestinian elections & governance – those are internal matters – but about ensuring peoples’ #selfdetermination, ending unlawful occupations, and dismantling #apartheid,” Albanese wrote.

The UN rapporteur urged world powers to “move beyond hypocrisy & commit to genuine peace premised upon justice and everyone’s freedom.”

“Together, we can do it, she concluded by saying.

Albanese’s remarks came while sharing a report by Anadolu news agency that featured an interview with the former Greek foreign minister, in which he pleaded with world leaders to stop the hypocrisy, pledge real efforts to achieve peace on the basis of justice and universal freedom for all, Anadolu said.

‘With Horror’

Throughout the Israeli genocide on Gaza, Francesca Albanese has been one of the vocal voices on the violations Israel is committing in the Strip.

The UN rapporteur warned on September 6 “with horror” that if Israel’s military assault on Gaza is not stopped, it “could end up exterminating almost the entire population” of the enclave “over the next couple of years.”

Citing a recent report by The Guardian, Albanese said: “The range of presumable direct and indirect deaths could be between 15 and 20% of the population already by the end of this year, according to Prof. @devisridhar (and that’s in line with the work of other academics).”

“Once the dust settles, I can’t imagine how the world will go on after having allowed that. Again,” Albanese added in her post on X on September 6.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,010 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,720 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)