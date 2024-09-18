‘Israel Planted Explosives’ – NYT Confirms Israel’s Role in Major Attack on Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The New York Times unveiled on Wednesday new details about how Israel rigged communication devices that exploded, resulting in the deaths and injuries of numerous Lebanese citizens.

According to the newspaper, informed officials revealed that Israel concealed explosives within a shipment of Taiwanese pagers that were imported into Lebanon.

Citing “an American and other officials”, the paper reported that “the pagers, which Hezbollah had ordered from Gold Apollo in Taiwan, had been tampered with before they reached Lebanon”.

“At 3:30 p.m. in Lebanon, the pagers received a message that appeared as though it was coming from Hezbollah’s leadership,” the report stated, adding that “the message activated the explosives.”

The officials reportedly stated that Hezbollah had ordered over 3,000 communication devices from the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, and small explosive charges were placed near the batteries of each device.

“It remained unclear on Tuesday precisely when the pagers were ordered and when they arrived in Lebanon,” according to the New York Times.

The officials also reportedly confirmed that the devices had been distributed to Hezbollah members across Lebanon, as well as to some allies in Iran and Syria.

The paper also talked to independent cybersecurity experts “who have studied footage of the attacks said it was clear that the strength and speed of the explosions were caused by a type of explosive material.”

“These pagers were likely modified in some way to cause these types of explosions — the size and strength of the explosion indicates it was not just the battery,” Mikko Hypponen, a research specialist at the software company WithSecure and a cybercrime adviser to Europol, was quoted as saying.

The report also suggests that, earlier this year, Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, “strictly limited the use of cellphones, which he saw as increasingly vulnerable to Israeli surveillance”.

Other media reports also confirmed Israel’s responsibility.

The CNN quoted sources as saying the pager explosions in Lebanon were part of a joint operation between Mossad and the Israeli army.

“CNN has learned that Israel was behind the explosions as part of a joint operation between Israel’s intelligence service, Mossad, and the Israeli military,” the American news channel reported.

For its part, the Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources, reported that the compromised communication devices were part of a recent shipment Hezbollah had received.

The Lebanese Health Ministry stated on Wednesday that between 2,750 and 2,800 wounded people arrived at hospitals within half an hour.

The death toll has now risen to 12, including two children, according to the ministry. The number of serious injuries reached about 300 while 460 surgeries have been performed so far, mostly on the eyes and face.

