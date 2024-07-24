The Battle of Khan Yunis – Resistance Roundup – Day 292

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continued their attack on the Khan Yunis region in southern Gaza. The fighting is currently concentrated in the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis and in other areas northeast of Khan Yunis as well.

In Bani Suheila, Al-Qassam blew up an Israeli Merkava using a Shuath explosive device and another using a Yassin-105.

For its part, Al-Quds Brigades said that it had targeted Israeli forces stationed near Khan Yunis with 60-mm caliber mortar shells.

Other actions included a complex operation in the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood, also in Khan Yunis.



Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed a Zionist armored personnel carrier with a Shuath explosive device, setting it on fire in the middle of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the town of Bani Suheila, east of the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed a Zionist Merkava tank with a Shuath explosive device in the town of Bani Suheila, east of the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Saraya al Quds fighter wins a barrel staredown between Merkava tank and Yassin 105, returning to his base safely in a joint op in the alleys of al-Shaboura, Rafah. [Qassam Brigades 22/7] pic.twitter.com/DyNjzB3mBq — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) July 22, 2024

“Upon their return from their combat mission, Al-Qassam fighters reported targeting a Merkava 4 tank and a Zionist D9 bulldozer with two Al-Yassin 105 shells and engaging in clashes with an infantry force nearby, causing deaths and injuries among them near Al-Awda Mosque in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. “After their return from their combat mission, our fighters reported the detonation of a pre-rigged house on a Zionist force, killing and wounding its members, in the Yabna camp in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded enemy soldiers and vehicles in the advance axis northeast of Khan Younis with a barrage of regular 60-caliber mortar shells. “We bombarded the soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy on the supply line in the Netzarim axis with mortar shells.”

Hezbollah Rockets making direct impact in “Kiryat Shmona” earlier. pic.twitter.com/2zQvukHKyM — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) July 23, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 19:45 on Wednesday, 24-07-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “After monitoring and following up on the enemy’s movement at the Al-Malikiyah site, and when military vehicles were detected entering the site, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted them with missile weapons and artillery shells, hitting them directly”.

(The Palestine Chronicle)