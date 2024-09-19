The Gaza-Lebanon Connection – Why Larger War is Inevitable (VIDEO EXPLAINER)

September 19, 2024 Articles, Features, Videos
Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh explains why a war with Lebanon seems now inevitable. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh explains why a war with Lebanon seems now inevitable.

At this stage of Israel’s war on Gaza, the situation can head in one of two directions: a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal or a war with Lebanon.

This video was recorded just before Israel carried out a massive cyber-terror attack across Lebanon on September 17 and 18.

These events have, in fact, accentuated the analysis communicated here by Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

