Baby Jesus with a Keffiyeh – A Historic Nativity Scene at the Vatican

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Pope Francis unveiled on Saturday the annual nativity scene at the Vatican, which this year featured baby Jesus draped in a Palestinian keffiyeh, Vatican News reported.

This symbolic addition reportedly highlighted the Holy Family’s connection to Bethlehem and served as a poignant nod to the Palestinian struggle.

Crafted by Palestinian artists from Bethlehem, the scene included a Bethlehem Star inscribed in both Latin and Arabic with the words: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill to all people.”

Figures of the Holy Family were carved from olive wood, further connecting the display to its place of origin.

Pope Francis unveils Nativity Scene this year with Jesus draped in a Palestinian keffiyeh #PalestineLivesMatter #GazaGenocide #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/yXTc6vZo5m — Palestine in the UK (@PalMissionUK) December 8, 2024

The nativity scene was created in collaboration with the Palestinian Presidential Committee for Church Affairs, the Palestinian Embassy to the Vatican, Dar Al-Kalima University, and the Beitcharilo Center.

Pope Francis was joined at the unveiling by Ramzi Khouri, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee and head of the Palestinian Presidential Committee for Church Affairs.

During the ceremony, Pope Francis reportedly presented two Palestinian children, representing the committee, with a Bethlehem Star, symbolizing the hardships faced by Palestinian children today.

Following the unveiling, a Mass for peace and a ceasefire in Palestine was held at the Angeli Chapel, led by Ibrahim Faltas, Deputy Custodian of the Holy Land.

The Pope, who has been vocal about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, used the event to reiterate his call for peace.

Addressing the donors of this year's Nativity Scene and Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis renews his impassioned appeal for peace in the Holy Land.https://t.co/04c6byifiO — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) December 7, 2024

“Enough wars, enough violence!” he implored. “Did you know that one of the most profitable industries here is weapons manufacturing? Profit from killing. Enough wars! As our eyes fill with tears, we lift up our prayers for peace, that peace may reign over the entire world and for all people whom God loves.”

The Pope also reportedly reflected on the broader symbolism of the Vatican’s Christmas displays during his address to delegations who contributed to the decorations for St. Peter’s Square and Paul VI Hall.

Speaking about the nativity scenes from Bethlehem, he emphasized their universal message of peace and love, rooted in the story of Jesus’ birth.

“These nativity scenes remind us of those who, in the land where the Son of God was born, continue to suffer due to the tragedy of war,” he said, expressing his hope for an end to the violence.

Pope Francis has faced criticism from pro-Israel figures for his outspoken remarks on the Gaza conflict.

He recently called for an investigation into whether Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide, while also condemning the deaths of children and the destruction of a Gaza church.

