Report: 170 Palestinian Journalists Injured in Israeli Assaults

At least 170 Palestinian journalists were injured and 33 media organizations bombed during Israel’s military onslaught on the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS), Anadolu Agency reported.

“The offices of 33 media organizations were destroyed during the Israeli offensive on Gaza,” PJS chairman Nasser Abu Bakr told Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

He said 70 journalists were also wounded during Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territory.

“Around 100 other journalists sustained injuries during Israeli assaults in the West Bank and East Jerusalem,” Abu Bakr said, adding that the injuries ranged between shrapnel wounds, beating and gas inhalation.

On Friday, the PJS said Palestinian journalist Yousef Abu Hussein was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his home in the Gaza Strip.

“The PJS, in cooperation with international journalists, is compiling a file about Israeli crimes against journalists to be presented to the International Criminal Court,” Abu Bakr said.

At least 279 Palestinians were killed, including 69 children and 40 women, and 1,910 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Twelve Israelis were also killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

During the Israeli onslaught, several high-rise buildings that housed dozens of foreign media offices, including the Associated Press and Aljazeera TV, were destroyed.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)