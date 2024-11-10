United Front of Gaza – Resistance Roundup – Day 401

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip continued to confront Israeli occupation forces at all axes of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Sunday that it clashed with an Israeli infantry force, killing and wounding its members in the Al-Baraka area, west of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

In a separate operation, the group said its fighters targeted another Israeli infantry force composed of 15 soldiers using an anti-personnel RPG missile, ultimately ‘eliminating’ them from zero distance with light weapons and hand grenades west of the Shaimaa area, north of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

In a third operation, Qassam fighters targeted two Israeli troop carriers with the Al-Yassin 105 and Tandem shells, and a military bulldozer with a Thunder device near the Martyr Imad Aqel Mosque in the center of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

In a fourth operation, the Qassam Brigades confirmed that it had shelled, using Rajum rockets and high-caliber mortar, occupation forces stationed inside the Al-Rashid Command and Control Site.

In conjunction with the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front socialist movement in Palestine, Al-Qassam also announced the targeting of the occupation forces in the Netzarim axis with mortar shells.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, announced that it had targeted, together with the Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades – the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees – with mortar shells, an Israeli command and control center in the Civil Administration area east of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

For their part, the forces of the Martyr Omar al-Qasim, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, another Palestinian socialist movement, broadcast scenes of the targeting of Israeli occupation gatherings and other military sites with rockets and mortars.

The latter operation was carried out in conjunction with the Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades.

The Abu Ali Mustafa Martyr Brigades, in conjunction with the Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, also targeted the Kissufim military site with a rocket barrage.

The phrase ‘in conjunction with’ is being used more often in the Gaza resistance daily discourse, highlighting the growing unity between all fighting groups in Gaza.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announced that its fighters eliminated an Israeli infantry unit of 15 soldiers in close combat in the Al-Shimaa area, north of Beit Lahia in Gaza. https://t.co/NakAwov8KR pic.twitter.com/0YnDP1iJga — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 10, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“After returning from the battle lines… Our fighters confirmed clashing with a zionist infantry force, leaving its members between dead and wounded in the Al-Baraka area west of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to target a zionist infantry force of 15 soldiers with an anti-personnel RPG shell and eliminate them from zero distance with light weapons and hand grenades west of the Al-Shimaa area north of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

“After returning from the battle lines.. Our fighters reported targeting two zionist troop carriers with Al-Yassin 105 and tandem shells and targeting a military bulldozer with a Ra’adiya explosive device near the Martyr Imad Aql Mosque in the middle of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades, in conjunction with the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, bombarded enemy forces in the Netzarim axis with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy forces inside Al-Rashid command and control site with a number of Rajoom rockets and heavy mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Saraya Al-Quds, in cooperation with Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades, bombed with mortar shells a command and control center of the zionist enemy inside the Civil Administration east of Jabaliya camp.”

*Brigade Izzuddin Al Qassam menerbitkan Video terbaru.. Thaufanul Aqsha* pic.twitter.com/vmN3B2Iy4N — Herlini Amran (@herlini_amran) November 6, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at Hassan Gate in the vicinity of the town of Shebaa with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of HaGoshrim with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:30 AM on Sunday 10-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers between the towns of Houla and Markaba, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 09:15 am, Sunday 10-11-2024, targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:08 am today, Sunday 10-11-2024, targeted the Shraga base north of the occupied city of Akka with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters clashed with the infiltrating force on the southwestern outskirts of the town of Aitaroun, killing and wounding some of its members.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:40 a.m. today, Sunday 10-11-2024, targeted the settlement of Even Menachem with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:40 am today, Sunday 10-11-2024, targeted the Shtula settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:40 am today, Sunday 10-11-2024, targeted the Zarit settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Shoumera settlement with a rocket barrage.

Qassam vs IDF in Gaza City: Shawaz EFP is wired, set and then detonated vs a Merkava tank that is escorting a D9 armoured bulldozer towing a disabled Namer troop carrier. [Qassam Brigades 8/11] pic.twitter.com/9nQ2p4QNuq — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) November 8, 2024

“The Islamic Resistance launched an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of enemy army forces in the Avivim settlement, and hit its targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy army forces in the Al-Qaba hills on the southeastern outskirts of the town of Markaba, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy army forces in the Al-Qaba hills on the southeastern outskirts of the town of Markaba for a second time, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy army forces in the Abad site, with a qualitative missile barrage, hitting their targets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Abad site, hitting their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy army forces in the Al-Qaba hills on the southeastern outskirts of the town of Markaba, for the third time, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy army forces on the Jabal Kahil on the eastern outskirts of the town of Maroun al-Ras, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of the forces of the Israeli enemy army in Khirbet Manara (between the Manara settlement and the Abad border post), with a barrage of qualitative missiles, and they hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Avital site (a technical and electronic reconnaissance center) in the occupied Syrian Golan, for the first time, with a rocket barrage.

After 21 days trapped in a tunnel and with water supplies depleted, a spring of water suddenly burst from the ground, saving these Qassam fighters — like a miracle from God@Ayita_14 pic.twitter.com/zlj6eVaa0z — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) November 6, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:40 PM on Sunday 10-11-2024, targeted, with a guided missile, a military bulldozer near the border wall in the town of Kfar Kila, which was demolishing homes in the town, leading to its destruction, the killing and wounding of its crew, and confirmed casualties among the ranks of the soldiers present near it.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:00 PM on Sunday 10-11-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Maroun Al-Ras with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:45 PM on Sunday 10-11-2024, targeted a house where Israeli enemy soldiers were fortified near the border wall in the town of Kfar Kila with a guided missile, leaving them between dead and wounded.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:10 PM on Sunday 10-11-2024, with a rocket barrage, targeted a force from the Israeli enemy army that was regrouping around the house previously targeted at 4:45 PM near the border wall in the town of Kfar Kila.

“The Islamic Resistance, today at 4:00 pm, Sunday, 10-11-2024, launched an aerial attack using a squadron of attack drones targeting the Haifa Naval Base (affiliated with the Israeli Navy, housing a fleet of missile boats and submarines) in the Haifa Bay, striking the targets with precision.

“The Islamic Resistance, today at 4:00 pm, Sunday, 10-11-2024, launched an aerial attack using a squadron of attack drones targeting the Naoura base (headquarters of the 36th Division, which houses the emergency storages for the reserve brigades), located 50 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, southwest of Lake Tabariyya, striking the targets with precision.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)