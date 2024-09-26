‘War of Extermination’ – Israeli Airstrike on Jabaliya School Kills 15, Including Children

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 15 Palestinians were killed on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced individuals in the Jabaliya refugee camp, in northern Gaza.

Mahmoud Basal, the spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense, told Al-Aqsa TV that children and women were among those killed at the Hafsa School in the Al-Faluja area. He also noted that several of the victims had yet to be identified.

Footage showed Civil Defense workers and civilians searching through the rubble for the remains of the victims.

In a statement on Telegram, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the attack, describing it as part of a broader campaign of extermination being carried out by Israeli forces against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli military has previously targeted schools operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip, leading to the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians.

IRANIAN FM: We strongly condemn the brutal Zionist aggression on a school in Jabaliya camp in Gaza and the aggression on the southern suburb of Beirut. The international community’s failure to confront occupation crimes will only normalize the crime and tarnish the reputation… pic.twitter.com/Q13ti2dFI3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 26, 2024

Medical sources told Al Jazeera that 31 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn on Thursday.

In a separate incident, five Palestinians—including two children and a woman—were killed when Israeli forces bombed the customs police area east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

For the second consecutive day, the Israeli army continued its operations east of Al-Fakhari town in Khan Yunis, where bulldozing and clearing activities are taking place near the security fence.

Additionally, two Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling of the Al-Zahour neighborhood in Rafah, north of Khan Yunis.

In central Gaza, three people were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed a house in Nuseirat camp.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: We recovered scores of dead and wounded after the occupation targeted a school in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/opd16jwJYO pic.twitter.com/U50czaOss6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 26, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,534 Palestinians have been killed, and 96,092 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)