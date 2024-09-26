Hezbollah Maintains Strategic Edge, Only Used 10% of Power – Yedioth Ahronoth

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The article highlighted that the recent operations carried out by Hezbollah, though significant, do not reflect the full extent of the group’s capabilities.

Despite the significant hits it endured over the past week, Hezbollah has maintained its strategic sharpness, according to a report published in the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth on Thursday.

The paper pointed to the Lebanese Resistance group’s unprecedented launch of the Qader-1 ballistic missile toward Mossad’s headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv as evidence of this.

“It was a historic landmark for the organization,” the report said, noting that in 2006, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah had promised to “bomb Haifa and beyond” while now the group has demonstrated the capability to strike beyond Tel Aviv as well.

CHANNEL 12: 80 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Safed and towns in the Upper Galilee during the past hours. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/opd16jxhOm pic.twitter.com/BcoyhgXS2f — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 26, 2024

“Contrary to what could be expected, the scope and quality of fire do not represent the full capabilities of Hezbollah. This is a war, no doubt, but one that is not yet close to what it could be,” the paper said.

The report estimated that Hezbollah “has not yet used ten percent of its power”, based on its own strategic considerations.

“According to the estimates, (Hezbollah) definitely plans to respond to the beatings he received,” the report stated.

It also cautioned that “the euphoria that can be seen among the decision-makers and part of the public should be brought back to awareness”, adding that “the situation is still complex and flammable, and a few great achievements do not erase a year of failures and a crisis of confidence.”

On Tuesday, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari acknowledged that Hezbollah retains a range of capabilities.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to conduct strategic strikes on key Israeli military bases. This comes amid ongoing Israeli assaults.

AL-MAYADEEN: Explosions rocked Safed and its surroundings after a heavy barrage of missiles was launched from Lebanon. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/opd16jxhOm pic.twitter.com/oPK0dDEiTR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 26, 2024

Border War

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war is imminent.

Hundreds of Lebanese have been killed and thousands wounded in continued Israeli airstrikes targeting southern and eastern Lebanon, along with southern suburbs in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle)