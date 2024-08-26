West Bank Escalations – One Palestinian Killed, Several Detained, Settlers Storm Village 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian man has been killed after being shot in the head by Israeli forces south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that Eyad Ayed Abdel-Najjar, 46, was killed in the Jinba area near Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), on Monday.

The death of Al-Najjar brings to 645 the total number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, since October 7. The death toll includes 147 children.

Elsewhere, Israeli occupation forces brutally assaulted a Palestinian youth from the town of Kafr al-Dik, northwest of Salfit, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The youth’s father said Israeli forces stopped his 21-year-old son while he was passing near a roundabout located at the entrance to the village of Kafel Haris on Monday.

They went through his cell phone and brutally assaulted him, causing injuries throughout his body. He was later transferred to the Martyr Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit for medical treatment.

Several Detained

At least 15 Palestinians, including former prisoners, were detained across the West Bank, on Monday.

In a joint statement, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and the Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners said the detentions took place in Nablus, Qalqilya, Hebron, Bethlehem, and Jerusalem.

PPS and the Commission said Israel continues to primarily target former prisoners, as Israeli forces re-detained the former prisoner Hassan Al-Safadi from Nablus, who was released on July 30. He had spent nine months in administrative detention.

Settler Violence

Several Palestinians were injured and some detained on Sunday evening in an attack by illegal Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, in the village of Al-Buwaib in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron.

The head of the Birin Village Council, one of the villages of Masafer Yatta, Farid Burqan, said a group of armed settlers tried to steal sheep from the village of Al-Buwaib. When the residents confronted them, the settlers attacked them with stones and clubs, reported WAFA.

Six Palestinians were injured in the attack, three of whom were detained by the occupation forces and transported in an Israeli ambulance, while the other injured were transferred to Yatta Governmental Hospital.

Burqan added that the settlers and soldiers also detained nine others, who were taken after they were assaulted, to the Bani Hever colony built on Palestinian land east of Yatta.

The settlers also seized an agricultural tractor belonging to resident Izzat Duajneh.

Village Stormed

Dozens of illegal Jewish settlers on Monday stormed the village of Deir Qadis, west of Ramallah, under the protection of Israeli forces, reported WAFA.

They raided several abandoned homes before withdrawing from the area.

About a month ago, the occupation authorities seized 441 dunums of land from the villages of Deir Qadis, Shabtin, and Deir Ammar.

From the beginning of 2024 until the end of June, illegal settlers have established 17 colonial outposts on Palestinian land in the West Bank, reported WAFA.

(PC, WAFA)