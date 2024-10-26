‘What About Gaza’ – Biden Interrupted by Protesters in Arizona

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Pro-Palestine supporters asked the US president how can he apologize for a genocide while there is another happening in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted United States President Joe Biden’s speech at the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona, calling for an end to the over one-year genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The US president was interrupted by a protester as he was apologizing to Native Americans for his country’s role in the government-funded boarding school system that abused Indigenous children and forced them to assimilate.

A woman protester shouted: “What about the people of Gaza?”

“How can you apologize for a genocide while there’s a genocide in Palestine?” she went on to ask while screaming, ‘Free Palestine’ with other protesters chanting along.

Biden asked the security to let the woman speak and let her go when they apparently attempted to force her to leave the place.

He then told the audience that “there are a lot of innocent people being killed and it has to stop.”

‘Free Palestine’ protester interrupts President Joe Biden’s remarks at Gila River Indian Community in Arizona pic.twitter.com/qLBmpgPjlR — Gitanjali (@gitanjalipoonia) October 25, 2024

US Supports Genocide

Despite the ironclad support the US has extended to Israel since the start of the genocide on Gaza on October 7, and its reiteration of Tel Aviv’s right to defend itself, the country has witnessed unprecedented pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the country and in various universities in the US demanding an end to the genocide and the occupation.

Moreover, a number of American lawmakers criticized the US’s continued military support of Israel which enables the genocide to continue.

American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called on the Joe Biden administration to “stop enabling” a “genocide of Palestinians” in the Gaza Strip.

“The horrors unfolding in northern Gaza are the result of a completely unrestrained Netanyahu gov, fully armed by the Biden admin while food aid is blocked and patients are bombed in hospitals,” she said on X on October 14.

“This is a genocide of Palestinians. The US must stop enabling it. Arms embargo now,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Her remarks came after the Pentagon announced on October 13 that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin authorized the deployment to Israel of a THAAD anti-missile system battery and a crew of US military personnel to operate it to help bolster the country’s air defenses, the Anadolu news agency reported. This follows the missile attacks by Iran on Israel in April and on October 1.

The congresswoman’s statement also follows Israel’s bombing of a courtyard at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gazan city of Deir al-Balah on Sunday night, setting dozens of tents ablaze as displaced Palestinians slept. At least four Palestinians were killed and 40 others injured in the attack.

US President Joe Biden interrupted by pro-Palestine protester during speech in which he apologised for the country's boarding school policy for Native Americans pic.twitter.com/XusKfc6cRy — The National (@TheNationalNews) October 25, 2024

Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,847 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,544 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)