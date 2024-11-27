‘Words Not Enough’ – Spanish Lawmaker Joins Hunger Strike in Support of Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“I join the hunger strike called by Casa Palestina de Aragón for the end of the Israeli genocide and against international complicity.”

A Spanish lawmaker has announced his participation in a multi-day hunger strike in support of the Palestinian people.

“There are times in life and politics when words are not enough, and setting an example becomes important,” Jorge Pueyo, told a press conference in the parliament on Tuesday.

Pueyo, 29, joined the initiative launched on November 19 by the Aragon Palestine House and the Jerusalem Association in his constituency, the country’s autonomous region of Aragon.

Me uno a la huelga de hambre convocada por Casa Palestina de Aragón para el fin del genocidio de Israel y contra la complicidad internacional 105.000 heridos

44.000 muertos

10.000 desaparecidos Vayan y den cobertura mediática a la @Casapalestina_ que llevan ya 7 días de huelga pic.twitter.com/h4uzjloJN9 — Jorge Pueyo (@jorge_pueyo95) November 26, 2024

The young politician began the hunger strike on Tuesday and will continue until Friday, reported the Anadolu news agency.

“I join the hunger strike called by Casa Palestina de Aragón for the end of the Israeli genocide and against international complicity,” he said on X.

Pueyo, who serves as deputy spokesperson in parliament for the Sumar alliance, a minor partner in Spain’s minority left-wing coalition government, also called for Madrid to sever diplomatic and trade ties with Israel, impose a full arms embargo on Israel and promote the visibility of the Palestinian cause.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

📢 Huelga de hambre por Palestina!🌍✊ En la Casa Palestina de Aragón contaremos con representantes de @RexurdirGalicia y Axarquia con Palestina. Fortalecemos la lucha por la justicia y libertad del pueblo palestino. 💚🇵🇸 #YoSoyPalestina pic.twitter.com/BiwsS6easm — Casa Palestina de Aragón (@Casapalestina_) November 17, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,282 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,880 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to at least 12 since Wednesday morning due to Israeli airstrikes targeting a shelter, a gathering of civilians, and a home in Gaza’s central and northern areas. https://t.co/k9mA3CdjSt pic.twitter.com/wgLbEAkF8C — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 27, 2024

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)