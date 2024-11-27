‘Steadfastness of Resistance’ – Reaction to Hezbollah-Israel Ceasefire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel takes effect in Lebanon, Hamas and other resistance movements have lauded the commitment of the organization to the struggle for a liberated Palestine.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has commended “the pivotal” role played by Hezbollah in supporting Gaza and the Palestinian resistance, following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and the movement in Lebanon on Wednesday.

In a statement, Hamas lauded “the immense sacrifices made by Hezbollah and its leadership, foremost among them the martyred Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.”

The movement said it valued “the steadfastness of the Lebanese people and their ongoing solidarity with the Palestinian people in facing the zionist occupation and its brutal aggression.”

“The enemy’s acceptance of the agreement with Lebanon without achieving the conditions it had set represents a significant milestone in shattering Netanyahu’s illusions of reshaping the Middle East by force and his delusions of defeating the forces of resistance or disarming them,” Hamas stressed.

“We affirm that this agreement would not have been possible without the steadfastness of the resistance and the popular cradle that surrounds it,” the statement continued, adding that Hamas was “confident in the continued support of the Axis of Resistance for our people and their struggle through all possible means.”

The movement expressed its commitment to cooperating with any efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We are keen to end the aggression against our people within the framework of the national terms agreed upon, which include a ceasefire, the withdrawal of occupation forces, the return of displaced persons, and the realization of a genuine and comprehensive prisoner exchange deal,” Hamas emphasized.

‘Rooted, Resilient’ – Ansarallah

“We salute the great steadfastness of Hezbollah and the dear Lebanese people in the face of the brutal Israeli aggression,” the Yemeni Ansarallah movement’s spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salaam said in a statement.

“The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has only become more rooted, stronger, and more resilient through its great sacrifices. It has excelled in its jihadi operations, which have escalated both in quantity and quality, forcing the zionist enemy and its American sponsor to move toward a ceasefire agreement that preserves the security, sovereignty, and independence of Lebanon,” he said.

Ansarallah said it trusted “in the choices” of Hezbollah and “believe that its wise leadership has managed to regain the initiative in record time, despite the great wounds inflicted on the body of the resistance, especially after the assassination” of Nasrallah.

“This resistance rose with greater ferocity and is capable of waging a long-term war of attrition, something a weak and fragile entity cannot endure,” it added.

‘Commitment to Regional Peace’ – Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmael Baqaei welcomed the cessation of the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and reiterated Tehran’s steadfast support for the Lebanese government, people, and Resistance, according to a statement from his office.

Baqaei emphasized Iran’s commitment to peace in the region and highlighted its ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza and Lebanon over the past 14 months, saying “the result of the Zionist regime’s warmongering and crimes, with the full support of the United States and some European governments” has resulted in the killing of tens of thousands of “innocent people.”

‘Steadfastness’ – Iraqi Resistance

“The ceasefire between the fronts of the struggle in Lebanon and the zionist entity would not have been possible without the steadfastness of the fighters of Hezbollah and the inability of the zionists to achieve their objectives. The decision was, without doubt, a purely Lebanese one,” the Kataeb Hezbollah movement in Iraq said.

“A pause in action by any party within the Axis of Resistance will not weaken the unity of the fields. On the contrary, new parties will join, strengthening the sacred front to confront the enemies of Allah, His Messenger, and the believers,” the movement added.

‘Implement Resolution 1701’ – Qatar

Qatar welcomed the ceasefire agreement, saying it hopes “it will serve as a model for a similar agreement to end the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip and halt Israeli attacks on the occupied West Bank.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar expresses the country’s hope that all parties will adhere to the ceasefire agreement, immediately halt military operations, and fully implement Security Council Resolution 1701,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Qatar believes this agreement will pave the way for a broader consensus that ensures lasting peace and stability in the region.”

‘Maintaining Calm’ – Turkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the ceasefire and expressed his country’s readiness to contribute in every way to stop the ongoing massacre in Gaza, and establish a lasting ceasefire.

“We expect all parties, especially Israel, to fully fulfil their responsibilities in maintaining calm on the ground,” Erdogan said in his address to the AK Party’s parliamentary group meeting.

‘Prelude’ – Egypt

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the ceasefire should be “a prelude to stopping the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip” in addition to “the necessity of reaching an immediate cease-fire, unhindered access to humanitarian aid to the enclave and halting the unjustified violations in the West Bank.”

‘Important Step’ – Jordan

Jordan hailed the cease-fire as “an important step toward halting Israel’s aggression on the Gaza Strip and its assaults in the occupied West Bank.”

It called the deal “a first step towards reducing the escalation that threatens international peace and security, and maintaining the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza.”

‘Relief’ – Josep Borrell

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell called the ceasefire agreement “a relief in the devastating situation in the Middle East.”

“I want to praise France and the US for their mediation. It is now crucial that the ceasefire holds, to guarantee the safety of both LEB & IL citizens, & the return of IDPs,” he added.

“A full implementation of UNSCR1701 is indispensable,” Borrell continued, and reiterated “my call on the Lebanese leaders to take up their political responsibility by electing a President. The Lebanese are entitled to regain full sovereignty on the country’s affairs, w/out external interference.”

