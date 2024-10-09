Rocket Attack from Lebanon Kills Two Israelis – Hezbollah Thwarts Cross-Border Incursions

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army later announced that it was investigating the Iron Domes’ failure to intercept the rockets.

A barrage of rockets from southern Lebanon targeted the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, killing two people, Israeli media reported.

Magen David Adom (MDA) Director Eli Bin confirmed the deaths on Wednesday, describing the attack as “unusual.”

Initially, the two had been reported as critically injured, but their deaths were declared shortly afterward.

The strikes are part of a larger escalation, with Israeli media reporting air raid sirens sounding in approximately 30 towns and cities, including major urban centers like Haifa and the Krayot area.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that 40 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon, specifically targeting the Haifa and Krayot areas, while Israeli Channel 12 noted that at least 20 rockets fell in the Western Galilee region.

Six people were reportedly injured in Haifa during the strikes.

CHANNEL 12: Six people were injured, one of them seriously, in the last batch of rockets launched from Lebanon and targeting the city of Haifa. pic.twitter.com/mvZy7Qwk7z — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 9, 2024

Additionally, power outages were confirmed in several areas of the Krayot due to the missile barrage.

Israeli air defenses also intercepted attempts to target critical infrastructure. The Israeli newspaper Walla reported that a gas extraction platform in the Leviathan field was among the intended targets of the rocket attacks.

War on Lebanon

Meanwhile, the Israeli air force conducted multiple raids across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region.

According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli airstrikes hit the towns of Khiyam, Majdal, Tayr Debba, and Taybeh in southern Lebanon.

In the Bekaa Valley, the town of Sareen was also bombed.

The Lebanese News Agency confirmed two deaths and several injuries following an Israeli airstrike on a house in the town of Al-Halaniyeh.

Another raid in the Bekaa killed one person and injured three others in the town of Al-Saida. In the Tyre district, six people were injured when Israeli aircraft struck two bulldozers in the town of Tayr Debba.

ISRAELI FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY: Five teams are working to extinguish fires in buildings in Kiryat Shmona following the fall of missiles from Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/FAp0KJpR5G — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 9, 2024

Hezbollah Repels Infiltration

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah said in a statement its fighters confronted Israeli forces that had attempted to infiltrate the Labbouneh area for the second consecutive day.

According to Hezbollah, the Israeli forces retreated after being hit by heavy missile fire.

The group also reported targeting another Israeli infantry force with a barrage of missiles, inflicting casualties.

Fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces continued around the town of Mays al-Jabal, where Hezbollah said to have inflicted “accurate hits” on advancing Israeli troops.

In the town of Blida, Hezbollah announced that it had detonated an explosive device against Israeli forces, engaging in close combat as Israeli soldiers attempted to infiltrate the area.

Hezbollah’s confrontations with Israeli troops in the southern Lebanese villages reportedly led to multiple casualties on the Israeli side, although exact figures have not been confirmed.

Israeli Channel 12 confirmed that Shmuel Buchris, an advisor to Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, was injured in the fighting in southern Lebanon.

(PC, AJA)