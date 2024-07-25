‘Worst Presentation’- Netanyahu’s Congressional Address Sparks Boycott, Criticism

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced an unprecedented boycott from about half of the Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the US Congress on Wednesday and harshly criticized protests against Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, dismissing anti-Israel demonstrators as “Iran’s useful idiots”.

Netanyahu’s address occurred at a pivotal moment in the war. US officials have expressed hope for a possible ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement, amid growing discontent in the Democratic party regarding Netanyahu’s handling of the war.

During his nearly hour-long speech, Netanyahu vowed to “fight until we achieve victory.”

Before the US Congress, Netanyahu urged the United States to supply Israel with more weapons to continue its operations in Gaza.

He denied Israel’s responsibility for the ongoing civilian suffering in Gaza and targeted his adversaries, including Iran, the International Criminal Court, and protestors.

On the day of Netanyahu’s speech, demonstrations occurred both outside and inside the US Capitol.

In his disgusting speech in Congress, Netanyahu called us, the protesters, Iran's useful idiots. For all the members of congress who applauded the war criminal, we call you Netanyahu's useful idiots. Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/fEvW5z2Adj — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) July 24, 2024

According to the Anadolu News Agency, “a historic number of House representatives and senators skipped Netanyahu’s speech”.

“The total of at least 96 lawmakers is nearly double the number of Democrats who boycotted his 2015 address — 58,” Anadolu noted.

Below are some reactions to Netanyahu’s speech before the US Congress.

Nancy Pelosi – ‘Worst Presentation’

Nancy Pelosi, the former US House speaker, called the Israeli prime minister’s speech “the worst” address from a foreign leader in US history.

“Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation in the House Chamber today was by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi said on X.

“Many of us who love Israel spent time today listening to Israeli citizens whose families have suffered in the wake of the October 7th Hamas terror attack and kidnappings,” she wrote. “These families are asking for a cease-fire deal that will bring the hostages home – and we hope the Prime Minister would spend his time achieving that goal.”

Senator Bernie Sanders

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders called Netanyahu a liar and war criminal, accusing him of using Congress for political campaigning and highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“It will be the first time in American history that a war criminal has been given that honor,” the Vermont senator said on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

Rep. Dalia Ramirez

Democratic Representative Dalia Ramirez labeled Netanyahu a war criminal driven by personal agendas, arguing that the US should cease funding him due to his role in the regional conflict.

“I won’t be attending Netanyahu’s address”, she wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “He’s an International Court-accused war criminal,” she added.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez

Rep. Jimmy Gomez attended the speech, but shortly after, he issued a statement calling on Netanyahu to resign, saying that his approach to the war had caused “unimaginable pain in the region, failed to keep his own people secure and made us all less safe.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler

Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler accused Netanyahu of prolonging the war and neglecting captives’ release efforts.

“I thought it was fundamentally dishonest,” Nadler said on MSNBC. “He says he wants peace, but his political interest is to keep the war going as long as possible, because he knows that as soon as the war is over he’ll have to face a commission of inquiry,” he added.

Hamas

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday that Netanyahu should have been arrested as a war criminal and handed over to the International Criminal Court instead of being given the opportunity to polish his image before the world and cover up the mass killings and ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip.”

According to Hamas, “Netanyahu’s speech reflects the depth of his military, security, and international crisis, as he tried to publicly cover it with the philosophy of defeats suffered by his army in Gaza, promoting imaginary victories by liberating a number of captives, forgetting the horrific massacres he committed against civilians in Rafah and Nusseirat during their liberation.”

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized Netanyahu for not addressing a prisoner exchange deal during his hour-long speech.

“Netanyahu had an opportunity to say he accepts the deal and will bring home the hostages before they all die in the tunnels. He didn’t do that,” he said in a video responding to the prime minister’s speech.

Israeli Politics

Other Israeli politicians, however, praised Netanyahu’s speech before the US Congress.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that Netanyahu represented Israel with pride and highlighted the deep partnership with the United States.

The leader of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz, who resigned from his position as war cabinet minister last month, said that “Netanyahu clearly, appreciatively and sharply presented the just stance of the State of Israel and our heroes,” adding that “the important thing now is not only to present the vision but to realize it.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also praised the address on X.

“The immediate and urgent return of the hostages must be at the heart of the world agenda, as must the global threat from the Iranian evil and terrorist empire – and it’s important to reiterate this before the elected leaders of our greatest and most important ally,” he wrote.

