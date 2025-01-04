Yemen Asserts Full Support for Palestine, Readies Forces for Any Aggression

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yemen’s military leadership holds a strategic meeting to discuss preparedness for potential foreign aggression, reaffirming their unwavering support for Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli genocide and US-British assault on Yemen.

In light of the ongoing US-British military aggression against Yemen, a key military meeting was held in the country’s Fifth Military Region to discuss the readiness of forces to face any potential escalation from foreign powers.

According to the Yemeni news agency Saba, on Saturday, a meeting was convened in the Fifth Military Region under the leadership of Major General Yusuf al-Madani to assess efforts regarding mobilization and preparations to confront any moves by the forces of aggression.

In his remarks, Major General al-Madani emphasized that the country’s enemies, who had failed to disrupt Yemen’s supportive operations for Gaza or halt them, were now relying on their tools that had proven ineffective in their decade-long attempts to occupy Yemen. “The failures (the US and UK) are now calling upon the more incompetent,” he added, in reference to US Arab allies who had waged a long war against the Ansarallah group in Yemen.

Al-Madani reiterated that all of the “Zionist-American schemes would ultimately fail” in the face of the awareness, steadfastness, and resolve of the Yemeni people, as well as the leadership and courageous armed forces of Yemen. He also praised the operations conducted by the Yemeni armed forces against US-British forces and the “vital targets” of the Israeli enemy in Palestine.

The meeting also highlighted the strong support of the Yemeni community for the Palestinian cause, with widespread participation in solidarity activities, marches, and sit-ins showing Yemen’s unwavering commitment to Gaza and Palestine.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Major General al-Madani assured that both the armed forces and mobilization units in the Fifth Military Region were “prepared to face any escalation from the enemy and its collaborators.”

Yemen’s support for Gaza has remained steadfast since the start of the Israeli war and genocide in Gaza, with the launch of ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israeli cities such as Jaffa and Tel Aviv. Moreover, demonstrations continue across various Yemeni provinces every Friday, under the banner: “We Stand with Gaza.”

In a previous statement to Al Mayadeen, a senior Yemeni military source confirmed that the Yemeni army was preparing for “upcoming surprises” and warned the international community to halt the Israeli assault, reaffirming that “Yemen will never cease supporting Gaza.”

The source further revealed that the US and British forces had failed to crack Yemen’s technological codes, adding that Yemen possessed highly advanced and precise weaponry capable of defeating any air defense system in the world.

As the Palestinian people continue to endure the horrors of genocide under Israeli occupation in Gaza, Yemen remains a staunch ally, demonstrating not only military might but a profound solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for freedom and justice.

(The Palestine Chronicle)