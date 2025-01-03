‘Aggression on Gaza Must End’ – 12 Injured in Yemen’s Missile Strike on Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Yemeni missile strike on Israel reflects growing solidarity with Gaza and calls for an end to aggression.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported that 12 people were injured while fleeing to shelters and 9 others suffered injuries due to panic after a Yemeni missile entered Israeli airspace on Friday morning.

According to the Israeli Home Front Command, sirens were activated in over 150 cities and towns, including Greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and West Bank settlements, following the detection of the missile.

Israeli media reported that about five million Israelis were awakened at dawn and forced to enter shelters.

The Israeli army confirmed that the missile, launched from Yemen, penetrated Israeli airspace before being intercepted.

Yemen launches missile attack on Israel, 12 injuredhttps://t.co/akRjsTUUDL — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) January 3, 2025

Fragments of the rocket reportedly fell in the Modi’in area in the Jerusalem district. An investigation has been reportedly launched to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Yemeni Ansarallah group, announced on Thursday that his group had conducted operations earlier in the week in support of Gaza.

These operations targeted Israeli and American locations using 22 missiles and a drone.

Al-Houthi stated that the attacks specifically targeted Jaffa, Ben Gurion Airport, Nevatim Air Base, and a power station south of Jerusalem. He further noted that additional drone strikes were launched at other locations.

Nasr al-Din Amer, deputy head of the Houthi media authority, emphasized on the X platform that Israel’s advanced defense systems, including state-of-the-art American technology, cannot shield it from Yemeni hypersonic missiles.

He urged the “Zionist enemy” to adopt a more practical approach by halting aggression against Gaza, warning that anything less would prove ineffective.

In solidarity with Gaza, which is enduring a genocidal war carried out by the Israeli army, the group has been targeting Israeli or Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones since November 2023.

⚡️BREAKING: A ballistic missile from Yemen makes direct impact in Israel near Jerusalem. Footage clearly shows the failure to intercept the missile and the explosion following the impact at 0:16. Israeli ambulance: 12 settlers were injured while fleeing to shelters, as a result… pic.twitter.com/UZ8pS7GjRp — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) January 3, 2025

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 45,581 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,438 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,200 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, AJA)