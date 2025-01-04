Brazil Issues First-Ever Arrest Warrant for Israeli Soldier over Gaza War Crimes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Brazil’s court orders the arrest of an Israeli soldier over war crimes in Gaza, marking a key moment in the global push for accountability.

In a historic move, Brazilian authorities have issued an urgent arrest order for an Israeli soldier accused of committing war crimes during Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza. This decision follows a criminal complaint filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation, a human rights organization dedicated to seeking justice for Palestinian victims.

The Brazilian federal court acted on the complaint, accusing the soldier of participating in the destruction of entire neighborhoods in Gaza, Ahmed Hafeez reported on Al-Jazeera.

The destruction in Gaza was perceived as part of a broader Israeli effort to impose inhumane conditions on Palestinian civilians, which constitutes genocide and crimes against humanity under international law.

The soldier, who is currently in Brazil on vacation, is said to have been involved in planting explosives and destroying civilian homes. Evidence provided by the Hind Rajab Foundation includes videos, photos, and geolocation data that directly link the soldier to these acts.

“This decision marks a breakthrough,” said Diab Abu Jahja, head of the Hind Rajab Foundation, in an interview with Al-Jazeera. He noted that, unlike previous cases where Israeli soldiers fled to Israel or other countries, this is the first time a Brazilian court has issued an arrest order for an Israeli soldier.

The case has gained significant momentum, with families whose homes were destroyed in Gaza joining as plaintiffs. They have entrusted the Hind Rajab Foundation’s legal team to represent them in their pursuit of justice, Hafeez reported.

Legal experts see the Brazilian decision as a major step in combating impunity. Riad Abu Badwia, a professor of international law, explained that Brazil, as a signatory of the Rome Statute, has the legal authority to prosecute individuals involved in war crimes, regardless of nationality.

Abu Badwia believes the decision could inspire other nations to follow suit, potentially opening the door for broader international accountability for Israeli military officials. It also comes amid growing international pressure on Israel, including a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) condemning Israel for genocide in Gaza.

The Israeli assault on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 45,717 Palestinians have been killed, with over 108,856 wounded. The death toll continues to rise, with thousands still missing under rubble.

Nearly two million people have been displaced, with most seeking refuge in the overcrowded south. The population remains trapped, facing severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

Israel is facing genocide charges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), drawing widespread international condemnation for its actions. In addition, two Israeli leaders—Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant—are wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for their role in the systematic extermination of Palestinians in Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)