Yemen Targeted – Over 20 Coordinated Airstrikes Hit Sana’a and Hodeidah

January 10, 2025 News
Over 20 airstrikes targeted Yemen. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israel and the US-led international coalition have escalated airstrikes on Yemen, targeting Sana’a and Hodeidah.

Israeli media reported a significant escalation of airstrikes on Yemen, with over 20 raids targeting the capital, Sana’a, and the coastal city of Hodeidah. 

The strikes were reportedly coordinated between Israel and the US-led international coalition, targeting sites associated with the Ansarallah group.  

Channel 14 Israel stated that the raids occurred in three waves, hitting multiple locations, including underground facilities such as ballistic missile and drone warehouses. 

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation confirmed attacks on Hodeidah, Ras Issa Port, and Sana’a.  

The British maritime security agency AMBREY suggested that the strikes focused on oil storage facilities near the docks of Ras Issa port.  

Israeli Channel 14 reported that these strikes were part of a broader Israeli strategy against the Ansarallah. 

It added that while the international coalition carried out its attacks first, Israel launched subsequent strikes on its designated targets. The Israeli Army Radio noted that the operations were tactically coordinated with American and British forces, although each party attacked separate targets.  

A senior US official, quoted by the American newspaper Axios, clarified that the strikes were not a joint operation but involved tactical coordination among the parties.  

Ansarallah Response  

The Yemeni Al-Masirah channel confirmed that the raids targeted the Haiz power station in Sana’a and areas near Al-Sabeen Square, where a demonstration was taking place in solidarity with Gaza.  

During the attacks, Ansarallah military spokesman Yahya Saree announced that the group had launched military operations, including targeting an Israeli site in Tel Aviv area with drones. Saree also said that operations were carried out against an American aircraft carrier and its accompanying warships.  

Since November 2023, the Ansarallah have intensified their attacks on Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea, expressing solidarity with Gaza amid what they describe as an ongoing genocide. 

In retaliation, the United States and the United Kingdom began launching airstrikes on Ansarallah sites in Yemen in early 2024, causing deaths, injuries, and infrastructure damage.  

The Ansarallah group has since declared all American and British ships as military targets, broadening its operations to include vessels in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, and beyond.

(PC, AJA)

