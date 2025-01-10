‘Critical Opportunity’ – Israeli Soldier Faces War Crimes Complaint in Sweden 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a war crimes complaint in Sweden against Israeli sniper Boaz Ben David for his actions in Gaza.

The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a legal complaint in Sweden against another Israeli soldier identified as Boaz Ben David, a sniper from the 932 Battalion of the Nahal Brigade.

The complaint “accuses Ben David of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and possible acts of genocide” during the Israeli army’s operations in the Gaza Strip, the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

Ben David, a staff sergeant and sniper in the Latak Platoon of the Spearhead Company, “is ​​accused of playing a direct role in the indiscriminate targeting of civilians, destruction of Palestinian homes, and systematic acts of violence in Gaza,” it added.

Photo, Video Evidence

Evidence submitted includes photographs, videos, and witness testimonies, “corroborated by reports from international human rights organizations and reputable journalists.”

According to the organization, Ben David posted images of himself on March 1, 2024, using a sniper rifle in Gaza City. Witness accounts and journalistic reports indicate that civilians, including women and children, were killed in these operations, it said.

🚨🚨 #HindRajabFoundation files a legal complaint in Sweden against Israeli sniper Boaz Ben David for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Gaza. Boaz is currently in Sweden on tourism. He might be leaving the country soon. We urgently demand his immediate arrest.… pic.twitter.com/8vGfaaG4Kf — The Hind Rajab Foundation (@HindRFoundation) January 9, 2025

His unit was also involved in vandalizing Palestinian homes, with graffiti slogans defacing walls.

“These acts violated international humanitarian law, which prohibits the unnecessary destruction of civilian property,” said the organization.

‘Violations of Geneva Conventions’

The 932 Battalion, the statement added, participated in a raid on Gaza’s Shifa Hospital in March 2024. It said a United Nations report later revealed the discovery of mass graves near the hospital, with victims showing signs of torture and execution.

“These acts, constituting violations of the Geneva Conventions, further exemplify the inhumane treatment of Gaza’s civilian population,” said the organization.

In addition, commanders in Ben David’s unit “issued explicit calls for the mass killing and expulsion of Palestinians.”

One senior officer, according to the statement, declared, “Gaza needs to be wiped out…burned…bombed…turned into a parking lot.”

These statements, explained the foundation, “coupled with the systematic actions on the ground, reveal a clear intent to destroy the Palestinian population.”

‘Arrest and Interrogate’

“Ben David’s recent arrival in Sweden provides a critical opportunity for the country to demonstrate its commitment to upholding international justice,” said the statement.

The organization urged Swedish authorities “to promptly arrest and interrogate” Ben David.

“Should Sweden opt not to prosecute him domestically, the foundation requests his extradition to the International Criminal Court or another jurisdiction capable of ensuring a fair trial and accountability,” said the statement.

What we are doing—pursuing legal action against Israeli soldiers—is, in a way, re-humanizing them. A friend said yesterday, “They should thank you, not threaten you.” And he’s right. Genocide dehumanizes not only the victims but also the perpetrators.

Justice and accountability… — Dyab Abou Jahjah (@Aboujahjah) January 9, 2025

The situation in Gaza, it said, “remains one of the worst humanitarian crises in modern history, with over 2,000 children killed since October 2024, according to UN reports.”

“The actions of snipers like Ben David, under the direction of commanders with genocidal intent, have significantly contributed to the devastation,” the statement added.

The foundation said it believed that “holding individuals accountable is crucial for deterring future crimes and delivering justice to the victims and their families.”

Soldier Flees Brazil

An Israeli soldier who faced an urgent arrest warrant while on vacation in Brazil earlier this week, landed back in Tel Aviv, reported the Israeli Ynet news website.

Yuval Vagdani, accused of committing war crimes in Gaza, “fled with the help of the Foreign Ministry,” the report stated.

Brazilian authorities have issued an urgent arrest order for an Israeli soldier accused of committing war crimes during Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza. This decision follows a criminal complaint filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation, a human rights organization dedicated to seeking justice for Palestinian victims.

🚨 Breaking: Case Filed Against Yuval Vagdani in Argentina 🚨 After Yuval Vagdani's escape from Brazil to Argentina, the #HindRajabFoundation has filed a legal case in Argentina against the war crimes suspect. This move reinforces our commitment to ending impunity and holding… pic.twitter.com/VZOYSLwM33 — The Hind Rajab Foundation (@HindRFoundation) January 7, 2025

The Brazilian federal court which issued the arrest order order acted on a criminal complaint filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation accusing the soldier of participating in the destruction of entire neighborhoods in Gaza.

The soldier was reported to have been involved in planting explosives and destroying civilian homes. Evidence provided by the Hind Rajab Foundation includes videos, photos, and geolocation data that directly link the soldier to these acts.

‘A Breakthrough’

“This decision marks a breakthrough,” said Diab Abu Jahja, head of the Hind Rajab Foundation, in an interview with Al-Jazeera. He noted that, unlike previous cases where Israeli soldiers fled to Israel or other countries, this is the first time a Brazilian court has issued an arrest order for an Israeli soldier.

The case has gained significant momentum, with families whose homes were destroyed in Gaza joining as plaintiffs.

After Vagdani fled Brazil, he arrived in Argentina, where the Foundation also filed a case against the war crimes suspect.

“This move reinforces our commitment to ending impunity and holding perpetrators accountable. Justice will prevail, no matter where they hide,” said the organization.

Major Step

Legal experts see the Brazilian decision as a major step in combating impunity.

Riad Abu Badwia, a professor of international law, told Al Jazeera that Brazil, as a signatory of the Rome Statute, has the legal authority to prosecute individuals involved in war crimes, regardless of nationality.

Abu Badwia believes the decision could inspire other nations to follow suit, potentially opening the door for broader international accountability for Israeli military officials. It also comes amid growing international pressure on Israel, including a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) condemning Israel for genocide in Gaza.

Arrest Warrant in Chile

At least 620 attorneys in Chile this week sought the arrest of a discharged Israeli soldier from Battalion 749 for his role in crimes against humanity and genocide during the war on Gaza, Al Mayadeen reported.

Saar Hirshoren is now traveling in the South American country, the report noted.

According to the complaint, Hirshoren was involved in the deliberate destruction of “residential neighborhoods, cultural sites and essential facilities in Gaza, committing inhumane, cruel and degrading acts, causing ethnic cleansing and forced displacement of the population,” reported Al Mayadeen.

‼️🚨 🇨🇱 A group of 620 Chilean lawyers has submitted a lawsuit against Israeli soldier Saar Hirshorn of Battalion 749, accused of crimes against humanity in Gaza, currently residing in Chile. pic.twitter.com/OrEMfad3OB — SilencedSirs◼️ (@SilentlySirs) January 6, 2025

It said the lawsuit was supported by testimony from a Palestinian lady residing in Chile, whose family members had been victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Lawyer and former Chilean ambassador Nelson Haddad said the arrest must occur “before the imminent escape attempt,” as the situation was “extremely urgent.”

Haddad emphasized that “we cannot accept that after having massacred hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, mostly children and women, they can be allowed to come to Chilean Patagonia for vacation,” the report added.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)