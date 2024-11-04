Yemeni Armed Forces Warn Israel against Manipulation of Assets to Evade Blockade

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yahya Saree vowed that the Yemeni blockade would remain intact until the aggression stops.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, warned Israel on Sunday against selling its assets or transferring its properties to evade the Yemeni operations.

In a televised statement, Ansarallah’s military spokesperson Brigadier-General Yahya Saree announced that their intelligence information indicates that Israeli shipping companies “are working to sell their assets and transfer their maritime shipping and transport properties to other companies or register them under other names.”

He added that the “Israeli enemy” is trying to circumvent “the punitive measures imposed by the Republic of Yemen on those ships and companies.”

Saree stressed that the Yemeni Armed Forces “will not consider any change in the ownership or flag of Israeli enemy ships”, warning all parties of dealing with these companies or ships.

He cautioned these companies against such dealings, due to the fact, that they are sanctioned and banned from crossing “the operational areas defined by the Yemeni Armed Forces in previous statements.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to enforce the maritime blockade on the Israeli enemy and target all ships affiliated with, associated with, or heading towards it,” he confirmed.

The brigadier-general vowed that the Yemeni blockade would remain intact until “the aggression stops, the blockade on Gaza is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon ceases.

“Victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation,” Saree concluded.

In Support of Palestine

The Yemeni Armed Forces began targeting Israeli-linked ships in October 2023.

This move was part of their broader strategy to pressure Israel to end its war on Gaza.

Ansarallah warned that any ship they identified as associated with Israeli interests would be a target, regardless of its nationality or destination. These operations included drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels traversing the Red Sea, contributing to significant disruptions in global shipping and trade routes.

The escalation continued through 2024, with attacks intensifying.

June 2024 saw the largest number of Ansarallah attacks on ships in the Red Sea, with 16 confirmed incidents, as they aimed to support Palestinians under siege by targeting Israeli-linked ships.

The group has used various weapons, including seaborne drones and missiles, to strike vessels, sometimes causing substantial damage and even sinking ships.

Ansarallah’s attacks on maritime traffic are framed as acts of solidarity with Palestinians and are expected to continue until the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,341 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,105 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)