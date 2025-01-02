Yoav Gallant Resigns from Knesset amid Political and War Crimes Scandals

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s resignation from the Knesset follows his dismissal over security disagreements and international war crimes charges.

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced his resignation from the Knesset on Wednesday, marking a significant shift in his political trajectory. His decision comes just under two months after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu removed him from his defense minister post amid deepening tensions over Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.

In a video message broadcast by Israeli media, Gallant expressed that his 45-year career in public service was part of a larger journey, though not yet concluded, as reported by The Jerusalem Post. Despite stepping down, he reaffirmed his allegiance to the Likud party, declaring, “Likud’s path is my path.”

Gallant’s resignation follows a series of political upheavals, notably his dismissal in November 2023 after criticizing the government’s handling of security issues, particularly its policies concerning the conscription of Haredim into the Israeli army.

By resigning voluntarily, Gallant seeks to avoid sanctions that could hinder his future prospects within the Likud party, leaving open the possibility for him to run in future elections, potentially as a candidate for the party.

His resignation also comes against the backdrop of Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, which has been widely condemned as genocidal. Gallant’s tenure, which includes overseeing significant military operations, has coincided with some of the most turbulent and brutal chapters in the Israeli wars on the Palestinian people.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed over 45,550 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and has displaced nearly two million people, creating a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions. Despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, the violence continues unabated.

In November 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for both Prime Minister Netanyahu and Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza assault. This legal action comes amid an ongoing genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its treatment of Palestinians.

Human rights groups have reported that the vast majority of those killed in Gaza are civilians, with thousands of children among the dead. The conflict, which Palestinians refer to as “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a Hamas attack on Israeli territory. Israel has reported 1,200 casualties on its side, though questions persist about the role of ‘friendly fire’ in the initial deaths.

As Gaza remains under siege, the toll continues to climb, with thousands still missing, presumed dead under the rubble. The genocide has exacerbated an acute famine, further deepening the suffering of an already devastated population.

(The Palestine Chronicle)