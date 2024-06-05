‘You Will Pay for this Blood’ – Iran Vows Retaliation after Military Adviser Killed in Syria

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iranian top military commander has issued a warning to Israel, stating that it “must wait for a response” following the killing of a military adviser in northern Syria earlier this week.

General Hossein Salami, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), declared that Israel “will pay for the blood” of IRGC serviceman Saeid Abyar. Salami made these statements in a message published by state media on Wednesday.

“The child-killing Zionist criminals should bear in mind that they will pay the price for the pure blood shed in this crime. They should await (Iran’s) response,” the IRGC commander warned.

Abyar was killed on Monday in an Israeli airstrike near Aleppo, northwestern Syria.

This incident followed an attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on April 1, which resulted in the killing of seven IRGC officers, including two high-ranking commanders responsible for Syria and Lebanon.

Among those killed in the consulate attack was General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a veteran commander with extensive experience in the IRGC’s ground and air forces, and the deputy commander of the IRGC’s military operations.

Subsequently, Iran carried out its first direct attack on Israel, significantly escalating tensions between the two adversaries, who do not maintain political or diplomatic relations.

General Salami noted that the slain IRGC adviser, who hailed from the central Alborz province, was part of Iran’s advisory mission to Syria. He emphasized that the adviser “will inspire the revolutionary youth forever.”

Why is Israel targeting Iran?

Israel has been bombing Iranian facilities in Syria for years.

Additionally, and though Israel does not claim official responsibility, Tel Aviv has also hit Iranian targets on Iranian soil as well, including the assassination of top Iranian scientists.

Quite often, attacks on Iran are coordinated between Tel Aviv and Washington, if not other Western capitals.

These attacks have exponentially increased since October 7, when Israel launched a major war, turned genocide, against the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Palestinian Resistance Operation, Al-Aqsa Flood.

Yet Israel could easily continue to bomb targets belonging to Iran’s allies in the region. In fact, it is already doing so in its daily clashes with the powerful Lebanese Resistance group, Hezbollah.

(PC, Anadolu)