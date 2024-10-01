Drones Struck Military Targets in Tel Aviv, Eilat – Yemeni Armed Forces 

Yayha Saree addresses the crowd in Sana'a. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) earlier reported that two ships had been attacked in the Red Sea.

The Drone Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces struck an Israeli military target in Tel Aviv on Tuesday using a Yaffa drone, spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced.

In addition, the armed forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, struck “military targets in the Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) area” with four Samad-4 drones, said Saree.

He said that by God’s grace, “both operations successfully achieved their objectives,” and commended “the steadfast fighters in Palestine and Lebanon for defending the nation as it faces Israeli-American aggression and their schemes aimed at subjugating all countries and peoples.”

“We affirm our active support for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples until the aggression is defeated and its criminal plans and expansionist conspiracies are thwarted,” he added.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that two ships had been attacked in the Red Sea. One was attacked by a missile, 97 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah, and the other was attacked 64 nautical miles northwest of the province.

Two Earlier Operations

On Friday, Saree also issued a video statement in which he detailed two significant military operations targeting Israel.

Two Million in Shelters, 17 Wounded – Saree Reveals Yemen’s Successful Missile Strike on Tel Aviv

In the first operation, a hypersonic ballistic missile, Palestine-2, struck a military installation in Tel Aviv, according to Saree.

The second attack, using a Jaffa drone, reportedly hit a critical target in the Ashkelon area.

Saree confirmed that both operations successfully hit their intended targets, describing them as a response to Israeli aggression and in solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements.

He emphasized that further military actions against Israel would continue until the attacks on Gaza and Lebanon cease.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Israel is currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians in the devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,615 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 96,359 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

