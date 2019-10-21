Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Properties near Nablus

October 21, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces and Jewish settlers regularly raid villages in the West Bank district of Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers today caused damage to a Palestinian-owned house located between the villages of Jalud and Qusra, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to sources.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, told WAFA that settlers from the illegal settlement of Esh Kodesh threw rocks at an uninhabited house owned by Tawfiq Shobaki and damaged its windows.

He said village residents confronted the settlers and forced them to leave that area, which is subject to regular attacks by the settlers.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.