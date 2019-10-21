Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Properties near Nablus

Jewish settlers today caused damage to a Palestinian-owned house located between the villages of Jalud and Qusra, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to sources.

⭕ Settlers attack people’s properties near Nablus More details …. 👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/y1GwgDmDiX — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) October 21, 2019

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, told WAFA that settlers from the illegal settlement of Esh Kodesh threw rocks at an uninhabited house owned by Tawfiq Shobaki and damaged its windows.

He said village residents confronted the settlers and forced them to leave that area, which is subject to regular attacks by the settlers.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)