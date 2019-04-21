Palestinian Students Suffocate from Israeli Tear-Gas in Hebron

Dozens of young Palestinian students and school staff suffered from severe tear-gas inhalation in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), on Sunday, after Israeli forces attacked their school.

According to local sources, Israeli forces surrounded the Hebron Elementary School and heavily fired tear-gas bombs towards the students and teachers on their way to school, resulting in dozens suffering from tear-gas inhalation.

Sources confirmed that injured students and staff received first aid on the scene.

Dec. 22, 2017 Israeli Army Injures Dozens Of Schoolchildren. Deir Nitham is invaded by Israeli soldiers frequently – this time firing teargas bombs into a school full of children. Dozens suffered from teargas inhalation.#ICC4Israel

Sources added that the young students were forced to run in fear for their lives into the school for safety.

The school is one of nine Palestinian schools located in the H2 area of Hebron, which falls under Israel’s military control, in addition, school children have to pass through military checkpoints in the H2 area to access their schools.

Palestinian students are regularly harassed by Israeli forces and settlers in Hebron City.

