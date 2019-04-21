Palestinian Students Suffocate from Israeli Tear-Gas in Hebron

April 21, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian students are regularly harassed by Israeli forces and settlers in Hebron. (Photo: File)

Dozens of young Palestinian students and school staff suffered from severe tear-gas inhalation in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), on Sunday, after Israeli forces attacked their school.

According to local sources, Israeli forces surrounded the Hebron Elementary School and heavily fired tear-gas bombs towards the students and teachers on their way to school, resulting in dozens suffering from tear-gas inhalation.

Sources confirmed that injured students and staff received first aid on the scene.

Sources added that the young students were forced to run in fear for their lives into the school for safety.

The school is one of nine Palestinian schools located in the H2 area of Hebron, which falls under Israel’s military control, in addition, school children have to pass through military checkpoints in the H2 area to access their schools.

Palestinian students are regularly harassed by Israeli forces and settlers in Hebron City.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.