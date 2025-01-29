11 US Doctors Stranded in Gaza as Israel Prevents Their Departure

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite a ceasefire, Israeli authorities have detained 11 US medical professionals in Gaza, preventing their departure due to an unexplained security issue.

Israeli authorities have prevented 11 US doctors and nurses from leaving Gaza, despite the ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian Resistance and Israel, which ended more than 15 months of relentless attacks on the Strip.

The American medical team, which entered Gaza on January 9 last year, was scheduled to depart on January 22.

However, Israeli officials blocked their exit, citing an unspecified “incident” at a security checkpoint, according to the independent media outlet Zeteo.

One doctor from the group stated that the only notable event they were aware of at the time was Israeli forces firing at Palestinians attempting to return south to Rafah.

🚨ISRAEL BLOCKING 11 AMERICANS FROM LEAVING GAZA Shehzad Batliwala, one of the trapped doctors, told @zeteo_news that many in the group are “needed to provide critical care to US citizens and others back home.” These are American doctors and nurses from TX, CA, FL, CO, OH & AZ! pic.twitter.com/OxBr69rQGz — AIPAC Tracker (@TrackAIPAC) January 25, 2025

The team was also instructed not to relocate to southern Gaza due to what Israeli authorities described as “certain operational considerations.” As a result, the group reportedly remained stranded in northern Gaza.

“The group, part of the humanitarian organization Rahma, is currently stuck in northern Gaza and was also told by Israel they cannot even move to the south to leave the Strip ‘due to certain operational considerations that are currently in consideration regarding the activities on these days’,” Zeteo reported.

Zeteo also cited Shehzad Batliwala, one of the trapped doctors, as saying that many in the group are “needed to provide critical care to US citizens and others back home.”

Israeli officials have informed the group that they may be allowed to leave on Sunday.

Meanwhile, another medical team from the same organization, Rahma, has been denied entry into Gaza, reportedly due to a similar “incident,” forcing them to return to Jordan.

US doctor's testimony of what Israel did in Gaza hospital as Biden vetoed ceasefire: “People were blindfolded and undressed, patients on crutches were put on the ground as Israeli soldiers took celebratory pictures with surviving healthcare workers in humiliating positions.” pic.twitter.com/uo0GCpWaRd — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 4, 2025

The ongoing restrictions on medical professionals come as Gaza continues to reel from one of the most documented genocides in modern history.

For 15 months, Palestinians in Gaza endured unrelenting bombardment, mass displacement, and destruction, with hospitals and medical facilities among the primary targets of Israeli attacks.

Reports also indicate that medical professionals outside of Gaza who have spoken out against the humanitarian crisis are facing professional and personal repercussions.

In November, The Intercept detailed the backlash faced by US healthcare workers who raised concerns about the situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

Among them is Dr. Rupa Marya, a physician and professor at UCSF, who has been subjected to online harassment and institutional penalties for her advocacy.

Marya’s posts raising concerns about Israeli military presence in professional spaces led to her being placed on paid leave, having her medical practice suspended, and ultimately being banned from UCSF’s campus and hospital, despite later being reinstated for clinical work.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)