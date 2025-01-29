Displaced Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza as Hamas Outlines Post-War Plans

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Displaced Palestinians are returning to northern Gaza as Hamas leader Bassem Naim declares it a turning point in the conflict, outlining plans for governance and reconstruction after the war.

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have begun returning to the northern Gaza Strip, marking what Hamas leader Bassem Naim described as “one of the greatest days in the history of the conflict.”

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Naim, a senior member of the Political Bureau of Hamas, framed the return as a reversal of Israeli policies aimed at permanently displacing Palestinians.

“For the first time in the history of this conflict, all the trends that the enemy tried to establish as an equation are being reversed,” he said, emphasizing that Palestinian resilience had forced the withdrawal of Israeli forces from parts of Gaza.

Post-War Governance and Reconstruction

Naim outlined Hamas’ vision for governing Gaza in the aftermath of the war, stating that the group is considering multiple options for administration.

If no external solution emerges, Hamas, in coordination with other Palestinian factions and civil society, intends to assume full responsibility for managing Gaza’s affairs.

He rejected any foreign-imposed framework for Gaza’s reconstruction, asserting, “We will not allow any external party, near or far, to impose on us a specific form for the day after the war.”

According to Naim, rebuilding the devastated enclave will require between $70 billion and $100 billion.

Prisoner Exchange and Ceasefire Stability

Naim also said that significant developments in the release of Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons are expected soon. He attributed the progress to Israel’s need to resolve the issue of its captured soldier, Arbel Yehud.

Regarding the ongoing ceasefire, Naim argued that Israel’s military failure in Gaza, mounting internal pressure within Israeli society, along with shifting international dynamics—particularly in the United States—make it likely that the truce will hold. However, he warned that Israel may attempt to disrupt the agreement.

Rejection of Displacement and Netanyahu’s Claims

Responding to comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently described Hamas leaders as “neo-Nazis,” Naim dismissed the statement, pointing instead to international legal bodies that have accused Netanyahu of war crimes.

Naim also rejected any proposals for the displacement of Palestinians to Egypt or Jordan, reiterating that Palestinians have historically resisted such schemes and will continue to do so.

“This people—who are now returning to the north—will certainly not accept any project for displacement or an alternative homeland,” he said.

Future Political Structure

Hamas, according to Naim, has been evaluating different models for governance in post-war Gaza.

These include the formation of a temporary national unity government, a Gaza-based technocratic administration supported by Egypt, or a Hamas-led administration in partnership with local factions.

An international donor conference is also being planned to secure funds for Gaza’s reconstruction.

As displaced residents return home under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, the political landscape of Gaza remains uncertain.

But for Hamas, Naim said, the priority remains clear: ensuring that governance, reconstruction, and security remain in Palestinian hands.

(PC, AJA)