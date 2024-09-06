GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Al-Sabra | US: Gallant Must Stay | Israel Withdraws from Jenin – Day 336

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric has warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is beyond catastrophic, as Israel continued to bomb residential areas across the Strip. Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the United States sent a message to Israel that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant should not be fired. Israeli forces withdrew from Jenin after a ten-day operation, according to Israeli media reports. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,878 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, September 6, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A woman and her child were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City.

CHANNEL 13: The United States sent a message to Israel that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant should not be fired.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Ben-Gvir is demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu include the West Bank among the war targets.

UN: The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is “beyond catastrophic.”

UNRWA: Last week was the bloodiest for Palestinians in the West Bank since November.

Friday, September 6, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The Palestinian people have every right to life and freedom and we cannot allow what is happening in Gaza to continue.

Friday, September 6, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army blew up residential buildings west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli media outlets are talking about a complete withdrawal from the Jenin camp, but there are no official confirmations yet.

Friday, September 6, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and five wounded in an Israeli shelling of a house in Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli military vehicles are withdrawing from the Jenin camp amid initial reports of the start of a full withdrawal.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces storm the city of Bethlehem and the town of Anata, east of occupied Jerusalem.

(The Palestine Chronicle)