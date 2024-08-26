23 Soldiers, Then Five – Resistance Roundup – Day 325

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The video starts with the masked voice of a fighter planning the attack, which, in its first stage, targeted 23 Israeli soldiers.

The ambush was executed in two stages. In the first stage, two resistance TBG shells were fired at a house where a large number of Isreali soldiers were sheltering in the town of Qarara, east of Khan Yunis.

The second stage was the detonation of the opening of a tunnel with five Israeli soldiers inside.

This was the accompanying information published with the latest video released by the Al-Qassam Brigades.

The video starts with the masked voice of a fighter planning the attack, which, in its first stage, targeted 23 Israeli soldiers.

The video showed the force of the explosion, which, according to military analysts, must have killed or wounded most Israeli soldiers inside the building.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“After returning from the battle lines, our fighters reported executing a well-planned ambush that targeted a zionist force fortified in one of the houses with a TBG anti-fortification shell and another anti-personnel shell. They then detonated a previously rigged tunnel on a force of 5 soldiers who had advanced to the location, resulting in all of them being either killed or wounded in the area of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

“WATCH: Targeting Tel Aviv with an M90 rocket and targeting and striking the settlements and zionist sites adjacent to the Strip with short-range rockets and mortar shells.

Scenes of Al-Qassam Brigades targeting Tel Aviv with an M90 rocket on August 25. pic.twitter.com/te4k4AKFUq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 26, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy sites in the settlements of Kissufim, Nirim and Ein HaTel with a number of 114mm Rajoom rockets.”

“WATCH: Scenes from an ambush targeting enemy forces barricaded inside a house in Al-Qarara, east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

We bombed a position of zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles east of the central governorate with a number of mortar shells.

"After returning from the battle lines, our fighters reported executing a well-planned ambush that targeted a zionist force fortified in one of the houses with a TBG anti-fortification shell and another anti-personnel shell. "They then detonated a previously rigged tunnel on a… pic.twitter.com/SIHz2rDc0t — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 26, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 14:00 pm on Monday, 26-08-2024, targeted the surveillance equipment at the Ramia site with attack drones, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on the newly established headquarters of the 146th Division in the Shraga barracks, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers and hitting its targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in Ayelet HaShahar, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers and hitting its targets precisely.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)