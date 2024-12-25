24 Palestinians Killed Overnight – Gaza Faces Relentless Israeli Strikes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since Israel’s latest onslaught in the northern Gaza began, no adequate humanitarian aid, including essential supplies like food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area.

At least 24 Palestinians were killed overnight in Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and displacement camp tents across the Gaza Strip, Anadolu news agency reported, citing medical sources.

In one attack, ten people were reportedly killed when an Israeli fighter jet struck a home in the Maen neighborhood of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Another airstrike on a residential apartment in the Al-Manara neighborhood of Khan Younis claimed two more lives, according to Anadolu.

Civil Defense teams recovered the bodies of two Palestinians following an Israeli strike on a tent housing displaced civilians in western Khan Yunis, medics said.

In central Gaza, a man and his wife lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries when Israeli forces bombed a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza.

In the Jabaliya Nazla area, in northern Gaza, six people were reportedly killed after a house was hit by Israeli warplanes.

A little boy in North Gaza, baby Ismail, is overjoyed as he receives an aid package. Born during the war, Ismail's only experience with food is through these boxes, which rarely arrive, making this moment of excitement all the more significant. pic.twitter.com/VwAlO3eNZu — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) December 24, 2024

Additionally, a pregnant woman was killed in an airstrike on an apartment in Gaza City, while a young man lost his life and three others were injured in a separate attack in Deir al-Balah, located in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces continued to demolish homes and residential buildings in northern Gaza as part of ongoing military operations in the region.

The Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza issued a statement saying Israeli forces detonated an explosive-laden robot near the facility for the second time.

Israel launched a large-scale ground offensive in northern Gaza on October 5, claiming it aims to prevent the Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since the operation began, no adequate humanitarian aid, including essential supplies like food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the brink of starvation.

Israel killed Buthaina today, on Christmas Eve, in northern Gaza. She was executed with direct shots to the head and heart. pic.twitter.com/Hl5jB67rp1 — sarah (@sahouraxo) December 24, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,338 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,764 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(PC, Anadolu)