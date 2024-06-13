250 Days of Battle – Hezbollah Reveals Outcomes of Ongoing War with Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The group released an infographic detailing its achievements in the ongoing war since October 8 – the date of the start of the border tensions and violence between Lebanon and Israel.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Lebanese group Hezbollah fired an estimated 360 missiles towards Israel. This is considered the largest escalation by the Lebanese movement since the start of the war.

The Lebanese escalation followed the targeted assassination of Hezbollah commander Taleb Abdallah and a few others, in an Israeli attack on the Lebanese town of Jwaya on Tuesday.

The Lebanese response indicated Hezbollah’s willingness to escalate without fearing Israeli threats or retaliation.

Some military analysts argue that Hezbollah is sending a message to Israel but also the US, that the group is not worried about an all-out war, and is prepared for all possibilities.

Also, on Thursday, the group released an infographic detailing its achievements in the ongoing war since October 8 – the date of the start of the border tensions and violence between Lebanon and Israel.

Large fires broke out in multiple settlements across northern Israel and the occupied Syrian Golan following the direct impact made by rockets fired by Hezbollah. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/j6ZMBBdiKy pic.twitter.com/83qDPKm5xR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2024

Below is a summary of the infographic as communicated by the group via their Telegram channel.

It carried out 1,194 military operations. It destroyed 114 Israeli military vehicles. It targeted 122 command centers, 493 bunkers and fortifications, and 409 technical equipment. It also hit 930 settlement units, 3 military factories, 50 artillery positions, and 10 Iron Dome platforms. It took down seven Israeli military drones, including three Hermes 900, 2 Hermes 450, and 2 Skylark 43 Israeli settlements were evacuated, while 230,000 settlers were displaced. Types of weapons used included artillery, surface-to-surface rockets, sniper or machine guns, air defense, aerial drone attacks, guided missiles, and a variety of other weapons. Finally, the number of those killed or wounded among the Israeli military is estimated to be over 2,000, according to the Hezbollah statement.

(The Palestine Chronicle)