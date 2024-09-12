‘A Border of Peace’ – Netanyahu Vows to Build Barrier along Border with Jordan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli PM emphasized the need to secure the border with Jordan while working with the Kingdom to achieve that goal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on a visit to the Jordan Valley on Wednesday to build a barrier along the border with Jordan to stop the smuggling of weapons and fighters into the occupied West Bank, the Anadolu news agency reported.

“There is an attempt to smuggle both terrorists and weapons across Jordan into Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and into the cities of Israel,” Netanyahu claimed without naming the party responsible for the smuggling.

“We know that we need to secure our eastern border with Jordan. This is a border of peace, he said, three days after a Jordanian man by the name of Maher al-Jazi killed three Israeli occupation army officers at the Karameh (Allenby Bridge) Crossing.

“We are partnering with the Kingdom of Jordan to ensure that it remains so,” Netanyahu added.

‘Resistance Hero’

While Netanyahu condemned the attack labeling al-Jazi as a “despicable terrorist” who is inspired by “a murderous ideology” fueled by Iran, the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements, along with the Arab masses, hailed the operation considering the Jordanian man a hero.

Shortly after the operation, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, issued a brief statement in which he reflected on the strategic importance of the attack in the view of Palestinian resistance.

“The Jordanian hero’s pistol in supporting our Al-Aqsa and our people was more effective than massive armies and a stacked military arsenal,” Abu Obeida said.

The comparison between al-Jazi’s pistol and “massive armies” was a direct reference to the failure of official Arab militaries to take any action that could deter Israel and end the Gaza genocide.

Reports indicated, on the day of the attack on Sunday 8, that Maher al-Jazi, a Jordanian truck driver, arrived at the Karameh (Allenby Bridge) Crossing and opened fire, killing three security personnel before being fatally shot by Israeli forces.

The Israeli media criticized the event, calling it a “serious security breach” at the Allenby Bridge, and noted that the shooting was carried out with a handgun at close range.

(PC, Anadolu)