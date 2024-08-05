Russia’s Shoigu in Tehran – Iran Declares: End of American Era

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Russian Security Council Secretary General Sergei Shoigu arrived in Tehran on Monday for discussions with senior Iranian officials, following the assassination of Hamas’ political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital.

Shoigu, who previously served as Russia’s defense minister, is visiting at the invitation of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary-General Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Iranian media reported.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, the visit is intended to “strengthen communication and discuss regional and international issues, as well as bilateral security and political relations.”

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that Shoigu met with Iran’s new President, Masoud Pezeshkian, along with top military and security officials, to enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas, including security.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian reportedly emphasized that Russia has stood by Iran during challenging times, and he identified the strengthening of relations with this strategic partner as a key priority in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Multipolar World

The news agency Mehr reported that the Iranian President stressed the importance of accelerating the implementation of agreements between the two nations.

Pezeshkian highlighted the significance of regional and international cooperation between Iran and Russia, stating, “We believe that the era of one-upmanship of some powers, including the United States, in the world is over.”

“Cooperation between Iran and Russia to promote a multipolar world will definitely lead to further promotion of world security and peace,” he added.

Pezeshkian also condemned the severe crimes committed by Israel in Gaza, saying that “the criminal acts of this regime against the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza, as well as the attempt to assassinate Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Political Bureau of Hamas movement in our country, is a clear example of violation of all international laws and regulations.”

In response, Shoigu reportedly affirmed that “Iran is one of Russia’s key and strategic allies in the region. The two countries are trying to create a multipolar world and ensure the security of the region”.

“The relations between the two countries are growing in all sectors and have good prospects, the Russian official added.

Russia’s Condemnation

Russia has strongly condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

On August 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov labeled the killing of Haniyeh as unacceptable and warned of its potentially grave consequences.

Following the assassination, Israel has heightened its state of alert, increasing security measures around its forces and critical infrastructure in anticipation of potential retaliation from Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned ambassadors and diplomatic mission heads in Tehran for a meeting with acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, during which Iran’s commitment to responding to Israel was reaffirmed.

Iranian Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Tehran “seeks to establish stability in the region, but this will not be achieved unless the aggressor is punished and the Zionist regime is deterred from further provocations.” He added that Tehran’s response is inevitable.

Kanaani also urged the United States to cease its support for Israel, criticizing the international community for failing to protect regional stability and calling for support in “punishing the aggressor.”

Additionally, Kanaani announced that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday, at Tehran’s request, to discuss Haniyeh’s assassination and Iran’s response.

