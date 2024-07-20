‘A Week or Two Away’ – Blinken Claims Iran on the Verge of Producing Nuclear Bomb

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Iran could produce fissile material for a nuclear bomb “within a week or two.”

“Where we are now is not in a good place,” Blinken stated at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

He explained that, due to the termination of the nuclear agreement, Iran, which previously was at least a year away from being able to produce fissile material for a nuclear bomb, is now potentially just a week or two away.

Blinken emphasized that although Tehran has not yet developed a nuclear weapon, the situation is being closely monitored.

“They haven’t produced a weapon itself, but that’s something of course that we track very, very carefully,” Blinken reportedly said, reaffirming the US commitment to preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and expressing a preference for a diplomatic solution.

Over a year ago, a top US Defense Department official stated that Iran could now produce “one bomb’s worth of fissile material” in “about 12 days.”

According to CNN, the Biden administration spent over a year in indirect negotiations with Iran, aiming to revive the Iran nuclear deal, which the US exited in 2018 during the Trump administration.

These efforts failed in late 2022, as the US accused Iran of making “unreasonable” demands concerning a probe by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a UN nuclear watchdog, into unexplained traces of uranium found at undisclosed Iranian sites. In the ensuing months, the administration maintained that the Iran nuclear deal was “not on the agenda.”

Iran’s new president has suggested they are open to engagement with the West.



However, a senior State Department official reportedly told CNN that they no longer believe a return to the nuclear deal is possible because Iran has engaged in escalatory acts since talks broke down.

“We’re in a very different world, a lot of time has elapsed, Iran has done a lot of things that make a return to JCPOA non-viable,” the official said.

(PC, AJA)