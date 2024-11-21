Stain on Human Conscience – World Countries React to US Veto

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite 14 member states voting in favor, the US, as a permanent member, exercised its veto for the fifth time since October 2023.

The United States veto on a proposed ceasefire resolution for the Gaza Strip on Wednesday has drawn widespread condemnation from several United Nations Security Council members and Palestinian factions.

The ceasefire resolution, drafted by 10 elected Council members, called for an “immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire” and the release of captives held in Gaza.

The ongoing war in Gaza has intensified criticism of Washington’s policies and its role in obstructing international peace efforts.

‘Harsh Judgment of History’ – China

China’s Ambassador to the UN, Fu Cong, condemned the US veto, accusing it of crushing Palestinians’ “hopes for survival, pushing them further into darkness and desperation,” the Anadolu news agency reported.

The Chinese representative stressed that member states’ actions would not “escape the harsh judgment of history.”

“Does Palestinian lives mean nothing?” Fu questioned, adding, “How many more people have to die before they([the US) wake up from their pretend slumber?”

Fu also pointed out that the US’s repeated use of the veto has undermined the authority of the Security Council and international law, bringing it “to an all-time low.”

“We call on the US to take its responsibilities as a permanent member of the Council seriously. The US should stop being passive and evasive,” he concluded.

‘Unconscionable’ – Russia

Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, criticized the US veto as expected but still “unconscionable.” According to Anadolu, he accused the US of obstructing the Security Council’s efforts to address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and advancing its political objectives “at the expense of Palestinian lives.”

“We do not need to be lectured by the United States on hypocrisy. Hypocrisy is what they exhibit every day in different conflicts,” Nebenzia stressed.

He directly addressed US Deputy Envoy Robert Wood, saying, “You today have definitively shown that you are fully responsible for the death of tens of thousands of innocent civilians, for the prohibitions of refugees, suffering of hostages, and the illegally detained Palestinians.”

‘Deep Regret’ – France, UK

France’s Ambassador to the UN, Nicolas de Rivière, expressed “deep regret” over the US veto. He highlighted the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, noting, “International humanitarian law is being trampled underfoot.”

De Rivière emphasized that a ceasefire would have been the only viable solution to address the crisis.

Britain’s Ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward, also expressed regret about the veto. She underscored the need for all parties to respect international humanitarian law.

‘Major Stain on Human Conscience’ – Guyana

Guyana’s Ambassador to the UN, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, called the ongoing “annihilation of the Palestinian people” a “major stain on our collective human conscience.”

She lamented that the Security Council’s chance to rectify this was “hamstrung by a veto.”

“The continuation of sheer misery cannot and must not be the fate of Palestinians,” Rodrigues-Birkett said, urging an end to Israel’s “genocidal war” on Gaza.

Following the session, she told reporters that the 10 elected members of the Council demonstrated significant flexibility to reach a consensus.

“We are therefore deeply disappointed that the text was not adopted,” she stated, vowing continued efforts to end hostilities.

‘Complete Impunity’ – Algeria

Algeria’s Ambassador, Amar Bendjama, said the US veto sent a clear message to Israel: “You may continue your genocide, you may continue your collective punishment of the Palestinian people with complete impunity.”

He added that while the global majority stands in solidarity with the Palestinians, others remain indifferent to their suffering.

‘Nullifies the Will of the Int’l Community’ – Hamas

Palestinian groups condemned the veto as a “hostile position.”

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas labeled it an act that “nullifies the will of the international community,” urging world leaders to end the US’s role in perpetuating “wars, death, destruction, and chaos.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) described the veto as “a new moral downfall for the US administration,” linking it to the country’s historical foundations in genocide and ethnic cleansing.

The Palestinian Authority held the US administration responsible for supporting Israel’s “genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza” and its defiance of international law.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,985 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,092 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Agencies)