When Supporting Israel is a Liability: Is Gaza Changing the West?

By Ramzy Baroud

The Israeli war of ‘extermination’ in Gaza, per the words of International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan, has made the cause of Palestinian freedom a global one.

Much has been written about the political earthquakes in Britain and France, the first resulting in the crushing defeat of the Conservative Party and the latter in the overpowering of the far right, by a largely leftist coalition.

But these were not the only important outcomes of the July 4 and July 7 general elections in two of Europe’s most influential countries.

One other important, if not unprecedented outcome, was the centrality of the Palestinian cause to the political discourses in London and Paris which, in truth, are only reflections of greater changes underway on the entire European continent and body politic.

For a long time, we have been told that outward advocacy of Palestinian rights is a lost political cause in Europe, where Israel holds a special status due to the West’s historical role in creating, sustaining and defending Israel.

That affinity, however, was cemented by more than mere political traditions. In countries like the United States – but also Britain and France – the pro-Israel lobby served the role of a powerful constituency. Using money, media influence and alliances with other influential political and religious circles, they often determined the future of politicians.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is an illustration of the power of the lobby. Each cycle of US elections is often associated with stories that demonstrate the disproportionate political power wielded by AIPAC.

The latest example was the June 2024 defeat of progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a New York Democrat who was unseated by a pro-Israel candidate. It is believed that AIPAC has spent a whopping 15 million dollars to have Bowman replaced.

The support of the lobby, however, is no longer a guarantor of political success, or failure. This is due to the growing awareness among ordinary Americans of the Palestinian struggle for freedom, the successful counter strategies of some progressives and the changing political demographics of the Democratic Party.

The Israeli war of ‘extermination’ in Gaza, per the words of International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan, has made the cause of Palestinian freedom a global one. No amount of media disinformation, or lobby money can help Israel redeem its tarnished image. Many Israelis, too, have reached that realization.

The horrific war, the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the global solidarity efforts have all served as a boost for many governments around the world to adopt stronger stances in support of Palestine. The recent volley of recognitions of a Palestinian state attests to this claim.

Moreover, the rising power of the Palestinian political brand has recently allowed countries like Spain, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia to defy the US position which discouraged the recognition of Palestine outside the realm of the so-called ‘peace process.’

The political discourse associated with the recent decisions is as important as the recognitions themselves.

Spain’s socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez linked Madrid’s decision to the “historic justice for the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.”

The country’s Deputy Prime Minister, Yolanda Diaz, went further on May 23, when she said that Madrid “will continue pressuring (..) to defend human rights and put an end to the genocide of the Palestinian people”, signing off her statement by declaring: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

If such an attitude was confined to a single country, that state would have been seen as the ‘radical’ exception. But Spain is only one example.

Even before the official results of the French elections were declared, President of the Parliamentary Bloc of ‘France Insoumise’ – ‘France Unbowed’ – Mathilde Panot stated on July 7 that the bloc would recognize the State of Palestine within two weeks.

Particularly interesting about Panot’s declaration is that she did not consider the recognition of Palestine as a symbolic gesture, but as “one of the available means for us to exert pressure (on Israel).”

For the left in France, supporting the Palestinian cause was not a liability during a greatly contested election. It was one of the secrets to their success. Despite the Right and Far-Right parties’ relentless attempt to stain the left over its stance on the Gaza war, they failed miserably.

A somewhat similar scenario was repeated in Britain. The Conservatives’ hardcore support for Israel proved worthless, if not a disadvantage. Even pro-Israel members of the victorious Labor were trounced by independent candidates, namely because of their positions on the war on Gaza.

The above assertion was expressed in a statement by Adnan Hussain, an independent who defeated Labor’s Kate Hollern in Blackburn. “I promise to make your concerns against the injustice being inflicted against the people of Gaza be heard in the places where our so-called representatives failed,” he wrote.

The political shift in Europe to a pro-Palestine, or at least less emphatically pro-Israeli position, is happening at a much faster rate than anyone had hoped or anticipated.

Though the war played a big part in this, the shift is expected to grow in the coming years because European voters are clearly fed up with their governments’ blind support of Israel.

They are using their democratic systems to effect real changes in government, thus policies with the aim of ending the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Responsible governments, like Spain, Norway and Ireland, are responding to the wishes of their people accordingly. Others, including the US, should follow suit.