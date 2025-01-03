LIVE BLOG: Netanyahu: ‘Full Mandate’ | Tanks Destroyed | Sirens in Israel | PA Violence – Day 455

January 3, 2025 Blog, News
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli army told the American Television Network ABC that Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya has been arrested and is under investigation by Israeli security forces. 

Sirens were heard in over 150 Israeli cities and towns across Israel after a Yemeni missile was detected. At least 12 Israelis were reportedly injured. 

Meanwhile, Israeli forces intensified their attacks on central Gaza, especially in the city of Deir Al-Balah, where at least nine Palestinians were killed and others injured. 

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,553 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,379 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

This blog has been discontinued. Click here for the new blog.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Givati Brigade Commander Talks about Gaza Resistance

KAN: The Israeli Kan channel quoted the commander of the Givati ​​Brigade in Jabaliya as saying that “for every two militants who are killed, there are four others who come in their place.”

Fri, Jan 3, 11:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Ceasefire May Ba Implemented for 6 to 7 Weeks

WALLA: if an agreement is reached, the first stage may include the release of more than 30 captives, some of them alive and some of them dead, and the first stage is expected to include a ceasefire in Gaza for a period of 6 or 7 weeks.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Round of Negotiations Will Focus on Complete Ceasefire - Hamas

HAMAS TOP OFFICIAL BASEM NAIM:

For the 455th day, the occupation continues its genocide and cleansing against our people in the Gaza Strip.

The current round of negotiations will focus on a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation and the return of the displaced.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Albanese: Targeting Hospitals is War of Extermination

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ON HUMAN RIGHTS:

Targeting hospitals is prohibited, especially during times of conflict.

Targeting hospitals is part of the war of extermination on Gaza.

Fri, Jan 3, 8:52 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Ex-Minister: 'As if We Haven't Fought for 15 Months'

Former Israeli Minister Haim Ramon wrote in the Israeli newspaper, Maariv: 

Gaza campaign’s failure evident after 15 months of fighting.

Despite heavy losses, Hamas maintains military strength and civilian governance in Gaza.

The Israeli military has failed to achieve its primary goal—toppling Hamas and destroying its military capability.

Even after the deaths of top leaders like Yehya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas still controls areas not occupied by Israeli forces and holds 100 prisoners.

Hamas continues launching rockets into Israel, with attacks still ongoing despite over a year of conflict.

The Gaza war is a “colossal strategic failure,” that should be blamed on flawed military and political strategies.

Fri, Jan 3, 8:07 PM (Palestine Time)

'Cautious Optimism' that Gaps with Hamas Can Be Bridged

AXIOS (citing Israeli security officials):

Cautious optimism that the gaps with Hamas can be bridged and a deal can be reached in the coming weeks.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators and members of Trump’s team are pushing to move toward an agreement.

Fri, Jan 3, 8:07 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Offered Sufficent Mandate for Negotiating Team

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Netanyahu agreed to provide a sufficient mandate to the negotiating delegation that left for Qatar.

Fri, Jan 3, 8:07 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Announces New Operations

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES:

Our fighters destroyed “four Zionist Merkava tanks with a number of highly explosive devices on the axis of advance east of Jabaliya Al-Balad in the northern Gaza Strip.

We targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with a Shawaaz bomb east of Al-Saftawi Street, west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jan 3, 8:07 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Orders Evacuation of Al-Awda Hospital

AL-AWDA HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATION: The Israeli occupation forces asked the medical staff, patients and all workers in the hospital to evacuate immediately or else the hospital would be bombed with everyone inside.

Fri, Jan 3, 8:07 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Al-Awda Hospital Staff Injured

AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: Two of the hospital’s staff were injured when the Israeli occupation bombed the reception and emergency department.

 

Fri, Jan 3, 8:07 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound for Third Time in Gaza Envelope

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Airens sounded in the Nir Am area in the Gaza envelope after rocket fire was detected.

Fri, Jan 3, 3:57 PM (Palestine Time)

Heavy Gunfire at Indonesian Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces are firing heavily on the Indonesian hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jan 3, 3:57 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Rockets Fired from Northern Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY: two rockets were fired from the northern Gaza Strip, one of which landed near Kibbutz Nir Am and the other in an open area.

Fri, Jan 3, 3:57 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Tries to Shoot Down Military Helicopter

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing military source): Hamas fighters fired a surface-to-air missile in an attempt to shoot down a military helicopter in the Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: In cooperation with the Mujahideen of the Al-Nasser Brigades, our fighters were able to launch a SAM missile at a Zionist Apache helicopter east of Al-Bureij camp.

Fri, Jan 3, 2:21 PM (Palestine Time)

PA Kills Palestinian Man, His Son in Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Mahmoud Al-Hajj and his son were killed in Jenin camp, while his daughter was injured. The Hajj family in Jenin said that a sniper from the security forces affiliated with the Authority, who was stationed on the mountain surrounding the camp, shot the father and his sons, noting that the father was filling water on the roof of the house before he and his son were shot.

Fri, Jan 3, 2:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed near Al-Shifa Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted Palestinians at the gate of Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City.

Fri, Jan 3, 2:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Calls on 'Free People' to Support Gaza

HAMAS:

We call on the international community, the World Health Organization and the Red Cross to take action to stop the occupation’s crime against what remains of the medical sector.

We call on free people to stand up for our people and continue to pressure the occupying entity to stop its ongoing crimes with American complicity.

Fri, Jan 3, 12:56 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Demands Evacuation of Indonesian Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are demanding that those present at the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip evacuate it immediately.

Fri, Jan 3, 12:56 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Kibbutz Be’eri, near the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jan 3, 12:56 PM (Palestine Time)

I24: Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Sde Teiman Prison

CHANNEL I24: The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiyeh, is being held by the army and is currently in the Sde Teiman detention center.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Sheikh Radwan

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Palestinians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

PA Officer Killed in Jenin

AL-JAZEERA (citing local sources): An officer in the Palestinian Authority’s intelligence service was killed during the ongoing clashes in Jenin.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Team Leaves for Qatar

CHANNEL 12: An Israeli team left for Qatar to resume negotiations, in an attempt to reach a deal with Hamas.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Soldiers Injured in Jabaliya

MAARIV: Three Israeli soldiers were injured when an explosive device detonated in a tank of the 52nd Battalion yesterday, Thursday, in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Must Stop Aggression on Gaza - Ansarallah

ANSARALLAH OFFICIAL:

The Zionist enemy must realize that all its defense systems cannot protect it.

The Zionist enemy must move towards what is more useful, which is stopping the aggression on Gaza.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sounded in over 150 Cities

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in more than 150 cities and towns in Israel after the Yemeni missile was detected.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

12 Israelis Injured Due to Yemeni Missile

KAN: 12 Israelis were injured while trying to escape to shelters, adding that 9 others were terrified by a missile coming from Yemen that penetrated Israeli airspace.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound across Israel

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Greater Tel Aviv, occupied Jerusalem and West Bank settlements.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military said sirens sounded in several areas of central and southern Israel after a rocket was fired from Yemen.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Journalist Killed in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian journalist Omar Al-Diraoui was martyred in an air strike launched by the Israeli occupation forces on his family’s home in the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Dr. Abu Safilya under Investigation - Israeli Army

ISRAELI ARMY (to ABC):

The Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, in the hands of the Israeli authorities.

Hussam Abu Safiya was arrested on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities.

Hussam Abu Safiya is now under investigation by Israeli security forces.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids Target Nuseirat, Deir Al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the city of Deir al-Balah and the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the settlements of Sderot and Nir Am in the northern Gaza Strip envelope.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Deir Al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and a number wounded fell in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Settler Injured after Bus Stoned in Qalqiliya

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: A settler was injured after stones were thrown at a settler bus near the Karnei Shomron settlement, east of Qalqilya, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Fri, Jan 3, 11:31 AM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll Rises in Al-Maghazi

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from an Israeli attack on a house in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip has risen to nine.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*