LIVE BLOG: Netanyahu: ‘Full Mandate’ | Tanks Destroyed | Sirens in Israel | PA Violence – Day 455

Former Israeli Minister Haim Ramon wrote in the Israeli newspaper, Maariv:

Gaza campaign’s failure evident after 15 months of fighting.

Despite heavy losses, Hamas maintains military strength and civilian governance in Gaza.

The Israeli military has failed to achieve its primary goal—toppling Hamas and destroying its military capability.

Even after the deaths of top leaders like Yehya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas still controls areas not occupied by Israeli forces and holds 100 prisoners.

Hamas continues launching rockets into Israel, with attacks still ongoing despite over a year of conflict.

The Gaza war is a “colossal strategic failure,” that should be blamed on flawed military and political strategies.