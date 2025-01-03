LIVE BLOG: Netanyahu: ‘Full Mandate’ | Tanks Destroyed | Sirens in Israel | PA Violence – Day 455

The Israeli army told the American Television Network ABC that Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya has been arrested and is under investigation by Israeli security forces.
Sirens were heard in over 150 Israeli cities and towns across Israel after a Yemeni missile was detected. At least 12 Israelis were reportedly injured.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces intensified their attacks on central Gaza, especially in the city of Deir Al-Balah, where at least nine Palestinians were killed and others injured.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,553 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,379 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Givati Brigade Commander Talks about Gaza Resistance
KAN: The Israeli Kan channel quoted the commander of the Givati Brigade in Jabaliya as saying that “for every two militants who are killed, there are four others who come in their place.”
Ceasefire May Ba Implemented for 6 to 7 Weeks
WALLA: if an agreement is reached, the first stage may include the release of more than 30 captives, some of them alive and some of them dead, and the first stage is expected to include a ceasefire in Gaza for a period of 6 or 7 weeks.
Round of Negotiations Will Focus on Complete Ceasefire - Hamas
HAMAS TOP OFFICIAL BASEM NAIM:
For the 455th day, the occupation continues its genocide and cleansing against our people in the Gaza Strip.
The current round of negotiations will focus on a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation and the return of the displaced.
Albanese: Targeting Hospitals is War of Extermination
UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ON HUMAN RIGHTS:
Targeting hospitals is prohibited, especially during times of conflict.
Targeting hospitals is part of the war of extermination on Gaza.
Israeli Ex-Minister: 'As if We Haven't Fought for 15 Months'
Former Israeli Minister Haim Ramon wrote in the Israeli newspaper, Maariv:
Gaza campaign’s failure evident after 15 months of fighting.
Despite heavy losses, Hamas maintains military strength and civilian governance in Gaza.
The Israeli military has failed to achieve its primary goal—toppling Hamas and destroying its military capability.
Even after the deaths of top leaders like Yehya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas still controls areas not occupied by Israeli forces and holds 100 prisoners.
Hamas continues launching rockets into Israel, with attacks still ongoing despite over a year of conflict.
The Gaza war is a “colossal strategic failure,” that should be blamed on flawed military and political strategies.
'Cautious Optimism' that Gaps with Hamas Can Be Bridged
AXIOS (citing Israeli security officials):
Cautious optimism that the gaps with Hamas can be bridged and a deal can be reached in the coming weeks.
Qatari and Egyptian mediators and members of Trump’s team are pushing to move toward an agreement.
Netanyahu Offered Sufficent Mandate for Negotiating Team
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Netanyahu agreed to provide a sufficient mandate to the negotiating delegation that left for Qatar.
Al-Qassam Announces New Operations
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES:
Our fighters destroyed “four Zionist Merkava tanks with a number of highly explosive devices on the axis of advance east of Jabaliya Al-Balad in the northern Gaza Strip.
We targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with a Shawaaz bomb east of Al-Saftawi Street, west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israel Orders Evacuation of Al-Awda Hospital
AL-AWDA HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATION: The Israeli occupation forces asked the medical staff, patients and all workers in the hospital to evacuate immediately or else the hospital would be bombed with everyone inside.
Two Al-Awda Hospital Staff Injured
AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: Two of the hospital’s staff were injured when the Israeli occupation bombed the reception and emergency department.
BREAKING: Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif has reported that the Israeli occupation ordered the medical staff and patients at Al-Awda hospital in Jabalia camp to evacuate.
The occupation forces threatened everyone that the hospital would be bombed over their heads if they… pic.twitter.com/CdVRaicWJG
— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 3, 2025
Sirens Sound for Third Time in Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Airens sounded in the Nir Am area in the Gaza envelope after rocket fire was detected.
Heavy Gunfire at Indonesian Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces are firing heavily on the Indonesian hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli occupation forces tighten their attacks on the Indonesian hospital which they had claimed it was renovated to serve in place of Kamal Odwan Hospital!
— Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) January 3, 2025
Two Rockets Fired from Northern Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: two rockets were fired from the northern Gaza Strip, one of which landed near Kibbutz Nir Am and the other in an open area.
Hamas Tries to Shoot Down Military Helicopter
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing military source): Hamas fighters fired a surface-to-air missile in an attempt to shoot down a military helicopter in the Gaza Strip.
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: In cooperation with the Mujahideen of the Al-Nasser Brigades, our fighters were able to launch a SAM missile at a Zionist Apache helicopter east of Al-Bureij camp.
PA Kills Palestinian Man, His Son in Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Mahmoud Al-Hajj and his son were killed in Jenin camp, while his daughter was injured. The Hajj family in Jenin said that a sniper from the security forces affiliated with the Authority, who was stationed on the mountain surrounding the camp, shot the father and his sons, noting that the father was filling water on the roof of the house before he and his son were shot.
مصادر محلية: استشــــهاد محمود الجلقموسي ونجله الطفل قسم محمود الجلقموسي برصاص أجهزة أمن السلطة في مخيم جنين.
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) January 3, 2025
Five Killed near Al-Shifa Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted Palestinians at the gate of Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City.
Hamas Calls on 'Free People' to Support Gaza
HAMAS:
We call on the international community, the World Health Organization and the Red Cross to take action to stop the occupation’s crime against what remains of the medical sector.
We call on free people to stand up for our people and continue to pressure the occupying entity to stop its ongoing crimes with American complicity.
Israel Demands Evacuation of Indonesian Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are demanding that those present at the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip evacuate it immediately.
Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Kibbutz Be’eri, near the Gaza Strip.
I24: Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Sde Teiman Prison
CHANNEL I24: The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiyeh, is being held by the army and is currently in the Sde Teiman detention center.
Doctors around the world are uniting to demand the release of the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, who was abducted by the Israeli occupation. #FreeDrHussamAbuSafiya
— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 2, 2025
Three Killed in Sheikh Radwan
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Palestinians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City.
PA Officer Killed in Jenin
AL-JAZEERA (citing local sources): An officer in the Palestinian Authority’s intelligence service was killed during the ongoing clashes in Jenin.
A Palestinian Authority (PA) security officer has shared footage of himself indiscriminately shooting at civilian homes in the Jenin refugee camp, as the PA continues its crackdown on anti-Israel resistance groups in the region for the fourth week in a row.
— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 3, 2025
Israeli Team Leaves for Qatar
CHANNEL 12: An Israeli team left for Qatar to resume negotiations, in an attempt to reach a deal with Hamas.
Three Soldiers Injured in Jabaliya
MAARIV: Three Israeli soldiers were injured when an explosive device detonated in a tank of the 52nd Battalion yesterday, Thursday, in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israel Must Stop Aggression on Gaza - Ansarallah
ANSARALLAH OFFICIAL:
The Zionist enemy must realize that all its defense systems cannot protect it.
The Zionist enemy must move towards what is more useful, which is stopping the aggression on Gaza.
Sirens Sounded in over 150 Cities
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in more than 150 cities and towns in Israel after the Yemeni missile was detected.
🇾🇪⚔️🇮🇱 Sirens sound in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv following the launch of ballistic missiles from Yemen.

Footage from Bethlehem.
Footage from Bethlehem. pic.twitter.com/T01EqeLhrI
— Vatnik Lobo (@VatnikLobo91) January 3, 2025
12 Israelis Injured Due to Yemeni Missile
KAN: 12 Israelis were injured while trying to escape to shelters, adding that 9 others were terrified by a missile coming from Yemen that penetrated Israeli airspace.
Sirens Sound across Israel
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Greater Tel Aviv, occupied Jerusalem and West Bank settlements.
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military said sirens sounded in several areas of central and southern Israel after a rocket was fired from Yemen.
⬅️مشاهد من سماء مدينة قلقيلية توثق لحظة سقوط صاروخ أطلق من اليمن وسط فلسطين المحتلة
— شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) January 3, 2025
Palestinian Journalist Killed in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian journalist Omar Al-Diraoui was martyred in an air strike launched by the Israeli occupation forces on his family’s home in the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip.
Dr. Abu Safilya under Investigation - Israeli Army
ISRAELI ARMY (to ABC):
The Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, in the hands of the Israeli authorities.
Hussam Abu Safiya was arrested on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities.
Hussam Abu Safiya is now under investigation by Israeli security forces.
Israeli Raids Target Nuseirat, Deir Al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the city of Deir al-Balah and the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the settlements of Sderot and Nir Am in the northern Gaza Strip envelope.
Killed, Wounded in Deir Al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and a number wounded fell in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and a number wounded fell in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 3, 2025
Settler Injured after Bus Stoned in Qalqiliya
ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: A settler was injured after stones were thrown at a settler bus near the Karnei Shomron settlement, east of Qalqilya, in the northern occupied West Bank.
Death Toll Rises in Al-Maghazi
AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from an Israeli attack on a house in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip has risen to nine.
Wasrael sucks at winning.