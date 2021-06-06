Al Jazeera Denounces Assault, Violent Arrest of Its Journalist by Israeli Occupation Forces

Al Jazeera News Channel’s journalist Givara Budeiri was arrested in a brutal manner by Israeli occupation forces while covering demonstrations in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Israeli police arrested Aljazeera journalist Givara Budeiri claiming she assaulted them. Here is the video of her shouting at them not to assault her. This is what happens when you expose war crimes. #FreePalestine #SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/KticHaOXDh — Diana Buttu (@dianabuttu) June 5, 2021

Commenting on the arrest, Dr. Mostefa Souag, Acting Director-General said,

“We condemn the actions of the Israeli occupation forces in the strongest terms. The systematic targeting of our journalists is in total violation of all international conventions. Today’s violent actions by Israeli occupation forces against Givara Budeiri and Nabil Mazzawi are in total disregard for the fundamental human rights of journalists.”

He further stated,

“The silencing of journalists by terrorizing them has become a routine activity for the Israeli authorities as witnessed in recent weeks in Gaza and occupied Jerusalem. These actions cannot be viewed in isolation. Today’s arrests come just two weeks after the bombing and destruction of the Al Jalaa building, which housed Al Jazeera and other media organizations’ offices in Gaza. Such attempts to prevent journalists from carrying out their professional duty to inform the world and report events on the ground is a crime against the journalistic profession.”

The moment Al Jazeera journalist Givara Budeiri reunited with her young daughters “I told them to release me because I was afraid you’d be alone.” pic.twitter.com/H0kJ836zk9 — Laila Al-Arian (@LailaAlarian) June 5, 2021

Budeiri was released from Israeli detention “hours after she was detained and has been temporarily banned from the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah,” Al Jazeera said on Twitter.

“Budeiri said she had been released conditionally and has been banned from going to Sheikh Jarrah for 15 days,” it added.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)